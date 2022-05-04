|
Les news du 4 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 4 Mai 2022 Holy War - Nubivagant - Ataraxy - Lunar Chalice - Dark Vision - Raptore - Iku-Turso - Matsunaga Was Right - Sepulchral Curse - Miscreation
|»
|HOLY WAR (Speed/Thrash avec notamment un ex-Towering, France) vient de sortir son premier EP Holy Fükkin' Warr!!! en auto-production. Vous pouvez le commander et l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Pour les fans des vieux Venom, Slayer, Kreator, Bulldozer, Warfare ... Plus d'infos sur leur page Facebook. Tracklist :
1. We Pray (Intro)
2. Captured by Hellish Storm
3. Holy Fükkin' Warr!!!
4. Poison Blood
|
|»
|NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus The Wheel and the Universe le 21 juin via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Into Eternal Night [5:51]
2. The Mask And The Devil [5:43]
3. The Book Of The Earth [7:05]
4. Clothed With The Sun [8:55]
5. Between The Moon And The Stars [4:03]
6. The Great White Throne [10:36]
|
|»
|ATARAXY (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album The Last Mirror le 17 juin sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Presages [2:05]
2. The Bell That Constantly Sounds [8:29
3. Decline [5:42]
4. Visions of Absence [5:23]
5. Under the Cypress Shadow [7:39]
6. Silence [6:37]
7. A Mirror Reflects Our Fate [5:54]
|
|»
|LUNAR CHALICE (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté à cette adresse le morceau "Immortuae" tiré de son premier long-format Transcendentia: The Shadow Pilgrimage à paraître le 1er juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Accusation
2. Calix Cum Velum
3. Immortuae
4. Descending Shadows
5. The Saturn Rite
6. The Astral Stargate
7. Flagellationis Diaboli
8. Nocturnalia
|
|»
|DARK VISION (Death/Black, Grèce) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Ignis / Absurdity In Abyss" issu de son dernier album Ianos sorti l'année dernière via Cult of Parthenope. Tracklist :
1. Ignis
2. Absurdity in Abyss
3. Cosmic Storm
4. Asylum
5. Defile The Pure
6. Of Unknown Artist
7. Sulfur Vision
8. Deathwish (Christian Death cover)
9. Gruesome Tide
10. Keep
|
|»
|RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Blackfire le 29 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Triumphal March to Hell
2. Prisoner Of The Night
3. Blackfire
4. Devil Ascends
5. Phoenix
6. Demon's Lust
7. Dirge
8. Death
|
|»
|IKU-TURSO (Black Metal, Finlande/Pays-Bas) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Cranial Galaxy" qui figure son nouvel opus Into Dawnless Realms prévu le 16 mai chez Wolfspell Records. Tracklist :
1. Wrath Of The Woesome Woods
2. At The Crack Of Dawn
3. The Offering
B-side (MC&LP)
4. The Cranial Galaxy
5. Valor
6. Argusogen
|
|»
|MATSUNAGA WAS RIGHT (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album Born In Wire le 3 juin via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. #dangersteak
2. Making Towns, Brother
3. Once In A Lifetime, For A Second Time
4. Floss And Superglue
5. It’s Still Real To Me Dammit
6. 3 Peat
7. Scramble Bunkhouse Deathmatch
8. Matsuhausen: Very Nice, Very Danger
9. Caribbean Barbed Wire Spider Net Glass Crash Death Match
10. Born In Wire
11. Curse Of The Barbed Wire Bat
12. Abby’s BBQ Pyramid Scheme
13. Zandig vs. Danzig
14. If You Want A Vinyl Release, Do It Yourself Mark
15. Tremont’s Revenge
|
|»
|SEPULCHRAL CURSE (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel EP Deathbed Sessions en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 6 mai sur Personal Records (CD), Lycanthropic Chants (vinyle et numétique) et Transylvanian Recordings (K7). Tracklist :
1. Circular Aeons
2. Harvesting The Bloodlines
3. Dystheist
4. Towards The Shrouded Infinity [Demigod cover]
|
|»
|MISCREATION (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne le titre "VI" extrait de son nouvel EP Miscreation MMXXI à venir le 12 mai. Il a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy). Tracklist :
VI
II
IV
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Ataraxy
Death Metal - 2008 - Espagne
|
|
|
|Iku-Turso
Pagan Black Metal - 2017 - Finlande
|
|
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jej
Par Fabulon
Par Keyser
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Nattenkrieger
Par Nattenkrieger
Par Nattenkrieger
Par BBB
Par Seb`