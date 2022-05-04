»

MATSUNAGA WAS RIGHT (Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel album Born In Wire le 3 juin via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. #dangersteak

2. Making Towns, Brother

3. Once In A Lifetime, For A Second Time

4. Floss And Superglue

5. It’s Still Real To Me Dammit

6. 3 Peat

7. Scramble Bunkhouse Deathmatch

8. Matsuhausen: Very Nice, Very Danger

9. Caribbean Barbed Wire Spider Net Glass Crash Death Match

10. Born In Wire

11. Curse Of The Barbed Wire Bat

12. Abby’s BBQ Pyramid Scheme

13. Zandig vs. Danzig

14. If You Want A Vinyl Release, Do It Yourself Mark

15. Tremont’s Revenge



