(Lien direct) WAKE (Post-Metal Extrême, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Thought Form Descent qui sortira le 22 juillet via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Infinite Inward

2. Swallow The Light

3. Mourning Dirge (Repose Of The Dead)

4. Pareidolia

5. Venerate (The Undoing Of All)

6. Observer To Master

7. Bleeding Eyes Of The Watcher

8. The Translation Of Deaths



<a href="https://wakegrind.bandcamp.com/album/thought-form-descent">Thought Form Descent by WAKE</a>