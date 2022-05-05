WAKE (Post-Metal Extrême, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Thought Form Descent qui sortira le 22 juillet via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Infinite Inward
2. Swallow The Light
3. Mourning Dirge (Repose Of The Dead)
4. Pareidolia
5. Venerate (The Undoing Of All)
6. Observer To Master
7. Bleeding Eyes Of The Watcher
8. The Translation Of Deaths
MOLTEN CHAINS (Heavy Metal, Autriche) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Orisons of Vengeance en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Alone Records (CD) et le 30 juin en vinyle via Night Rhythms Recordings. Tracklist :
1) Hand of God
2) Bedevilled by Sorrow
3) Black Mantle
4) Communion
5) Crimson Equinox
6) Martyrdom
SUFFERING SIGHTS (Death Metal, Chili) va rééditer son premier longue-durée When Sanity Becomes Insanity, sorti en 2021 via Burning Coffin Records, le 29 juillet via Dying Victims Productions aux formats CD et LP. Tracklist :
01. Suffering Sights
02. GEB
03. Punishment Voids
04. The Great Filter
05. Fate the Reality
06. Hypocrite
07. Between Madness and Reality
08. Worthy Acts of Hate
09. Desperate Search
10. Corrupted Childhood
BURIED REALM (Melodic Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Poison Palace" avec en guest le guitariste Christian Münzner (Obscura) et le batteur Heikki Saari (Finntroll). Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel album éponyme à paraître le 3 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Entrance (2:00)
2. Spectral Light (5:00)
3. Poison Palace (5:11)
4. The Iron Flame (4:46)
5. Witch Bones (3:43)
6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide (4:01)
7. Elder Gods (4:17)
8. Quicksand Memory (5:37)
9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover) (3:53)
Durée totale : 38:23
Album Band Line Up:
- Josh Dummer - All instruments and vocals
- Heikki Saari - Drums
Guest Performances:
- Bob Katsionis (Witch Bones)
- Christian Münzner (Poison Palace)
- Christofer Malmström (Elder Gods)
- Christopher Amott (The Iron Flame/ Quicksand Memory)
- Dan Swanö (Where the Armless Phantoms Glide)
- Dean Arnold (Spectral Light, Primalfrost)
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash avec notamment le bassiste de Atheist au chant, Chili) rééditera son dernier album This Darkness Feels Alive (2021) au format CD le 27 mai sur WormHoleDeath. Tracklist :
01. Underneath
02. Humanity
03. Alone
04. Awaken the Beast
05. White Wolf
06. Toxin
07. Pitch-Black
08. This Darkness Feels Alive
09. Araucaria
10. Made Manifest
SACRIFIZER (Speed/Thrash, France) sortira premier long-format Le Diamant De Lucifer le 27 mai via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ascent To The Black Throne [3:12]
2. Ripped Under The Grave [3:32]
3. A Funeral Majesty [4:28]
4. The Portal [1:25]
5. Leather Agents [4:25]
6. Le Diamant De Lucifer [6:47]
7. Possessor [4:07]
8. Steel Assassins [5:06]
9. L'Entité [1:33]
10. La Cathédrale [5:37]
