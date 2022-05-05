chargement...

Les news du 5 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 5 Mai 2022 INEXORUM - Soreption - Kampfar - Wake - Malthusian - Suffering Hour - Molten Chains - Suffering Sights - Buried Realm - Antropofagus - Overtoun - Darkened - Sacrifizer - Orgrel - Vermocracy
»
(Lien direct)
INEXORUM (Melodic Black/Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album, "Equinox Vigil", à paraître le 17 juin prochain chez Gilead Media.

Tracklist :

1. Creation Myth
2. Equinox Vigil
3. Until There's Nothing Left
4. Dark Sky Sanctuary
5. Secret Language
6. Memoriae Sacrum
7. On The Last Day
8. Such Impossible Sights


»
(Lien direct)
SOREPTION (Death Technique Moderne, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Jord qui sortira le 10 juin via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Artificial North
2. The Forever Born
3. Prophet
4. Each Death More Hollow
5. A Story Never Told
6. The Chasm
7. The Nether Realm's Machinery
8. Död Jord

»
(Lien direct)
KAMPFAR (Pagan black metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son prochain album attendu dans le courant de cette année. "Fandens Trall" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
WAKE (Post-Metal Extrême, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Thought Form Descent qui sortira le 22 juillet via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Infinite Inward
2. Swallow The Light
3. Mourning Dirge (Repose Of The Dead)
4. Pareidolia
5. Venerate (The Undoing Of All)
6. Observer To Master
7. Bleeding Eyes Of The Watcher
8. The Translation Of Deaths

»
(Lien direct)
MALTHUSIAN (Black/Death, Irlande) et SUFFERING HOUR (Black/Death, USA) propose sur ce lien leur split Time's Withering Shadow en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Malthusian - Dissolution of Consciousness [9:41]
2. Malthusian - Delirium [10:48]
3. Suffering Hour - Crawling Embers [6:52]
4. Suffering Hour - Temporal Lapse [8:46]
5. Suffering Hour - Reserection [Mighty Sphincter cover] [4:24]

»
(Lien direct)
MOLTEN CHAINS (Heavy Metal, Autriche) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Orisons of Vengeance en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Alone Records (CD) et le 30 juin en vinyle via Night Rhythms Recordings. Tracklist :

1) Hand of God
2) Bedevilled by Sorrow
3) Black Mantle
4) Communion
5) Crimson Equinox
6) Martyrdom

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING SIGHTS (Death Metal, Chili) va rééditer son premier longue-durée When Sanity Becomes Insanity, sorti en 2021 via Burning Coffin Records, le 29 juillet via Dying Victims Productions aux formats CD et LP. Tracklist :

01. Suffering Sights
02. GEB
03. Punishment Voids
04. The Great Filter
05. Fate the Reality
06. Hypocrite
07. Between Madness and Reality
08. Worthy Acts of Hate
09. Desperate Search
10. Corrupted Childhood

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED REALM (Melodic Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Poison Palace" avec en guest le guitariste Christian Münzner (Obscura) et le batteur Heikki Saari (Finntroll). Celui-ci figurera sur le nouvel album éponyme à paraître le 3 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Entrance (2:00)
2. Spectral Light (5:00)
3. Poison Palace (5:11)
4. The Iron Flame (4:46)
5. Witch Bones (3:43)
6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide (4:01)
7. Elder Gods (4:17)
8. Quicksand Memory (5:37)
9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover) (3:53)

Durée totale : 38:23

Album Band Line Up:
- Josh Dummer - All instruments and vocals
- Heikki Saari - Drums
Guest Performances:
- Bob Katsionis (Witch Bones)
- Christian Münzner (Poison Palace)
- Christofer Malmström (Elder Gods)
- Christopher Amott (The Iron Flame/ Quicksand Memory)
- Dan Swanö (Where the Armless Phantoms Glide)
- Dean Arnold (Spectral Light, Primalfrost)

»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) rejoint l'écurie Agonia Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
OVERTOUN (Progressive Death/Thrash avec notamment le bassiste de Atheist au chant, Chili) rééditera son dernier album This Darkness Feels Alive (2021) au format CD le 27 mai sur WormHoleDeath. Tracklist :

01. Underneath
02. Humanity
03. Alone
04. Awaken the Beast
05. White Wolf
06. Toxin
07. Pitch-Black
08. This Darkness Feels Alive
09. Araucaria
10. Made Manifest

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Fearful Quandary" extrait de son nouvel opus The Black Winter à venir le 27 mai chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Premonitions
2. Blood
3. Flayed
4. Terminal Lucidity
5. Black Winter
6. Fearful Quandary
7. Swallowed by the World
8. Plague of Despair
9. Regret

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFIZER (Speed/Thrash, France) sortira premier long-format Le Diamant De Lucifer le 27 mai via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ascent To The Black Throne [3:12]
2. Ripped Under The Grave [3:32]
3. A Funeral Majesty [4:28]
4. The Portal [1:25]
5. Leather Agents [4:25]
6. Le Diamant De Lucifer [6:47]
7. Possessor [4:07]
8. Steel Assassins [5:06]
9. L'Entité [1:33]
10. La Cathédrale [5:37]

»
(Lien direct)
ORGREL (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP The Oath of the Black Wolf le 1er juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hunt
2. Curse
3. Fury
4. Judgment

»
(Lien direct)
VERMOCRACY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie cet automne d'un nouveau album.
Thrasho Sagamore + Jean-Clint + Keyser
5 Mai 2022

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
05/05/2022 09:30
Ouais, à voir, le dernier était un peu convenu.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
05/05/2022 09:17
Excellente nouvelle pour le ANTROPOFAGUS ! Hâte d'écouter ça !

