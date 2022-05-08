»

(Lien direct) RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal, USA) et FOSSILIZATION (Death/Doom, Brésil). Vous pouvez déjà précommander ici ou là et l'écouter intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Ritual Necromancy - Enter the Depths (15:30)

2. Fossilization - Exalted in the Altar of Insignificance (06:39)

3. Fossilization - With Blood and Feathers (06:18)



<a href="https://everlastingspewrecords.bandcamp.com/album/split-2">Split by Ritual Necromancy / Fossilization</a>