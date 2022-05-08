|
Les news du 8 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 8 Mai 2022 Artificial Brain - Ritual Necromancy - Fossilization - Assumption - Alburnum - Gallower - Vølus - Silva Luges
|»
|ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album éponyme prévu pour le 3 juin via Profound Lore Records. "Parasite Signal" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|C'est le 22 juillet via Everlasting Spew Records que sortira la version vinyle du split entre RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal, USA) et FOSSILIZATION (Death/Doom, Brésil). Vous pouvez déjà précommander ici ou là et l'écouter intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Ritual Necromancy - Enter the Depths (15:30)
2. Fossilization - Exalted in the Altar of Insignificance (06:39)
3. Fossilization - With Blood and Feathers (06:18)
|
|»
|ASSUMPTION (Doom/Death, Italie) propose un autre extrait de son nouveau disque Hadean Tides qui sort le 20 mai sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Oration
2. Submerged by Hadean Tides
3. Daughters of the Lotus
4. Breath of the Dedalus
5. The Liquescent Hours
6. Triptych
7. Black Trees Waving
|
|»
|ALBURNUM (Black/Folk, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Buitenlucht le 8 juillet chez Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Ik Kan Niet Zien [7:19]
2. Eeuwig Licht [7:13]
3. Buitenlucht [6:13]
4. Fluisterend Water [8:40]
|
|»
|GALLOWER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Eastern Witchcraft le 29 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eastern Witchcraft
2. Claws and Fangs
3. Susanoo’s Deceit
4. Enchanted Woods
5. Forest Sleeps While Stars Die
|
|»
|VØLUS (Black/Death/Noise, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Thrown to the Abyss le 11 juin sur Vargheist Records. Tracklist :
1) Traverse the Arkhanspire
2) Immortal Ninth Tribunal
3) Antediluvian Watchers
4) Chronoblast Paradox
5) The Breathing Reflection
6) Black Flame of Purification
7) Temporal Pathways
8) Ascendance Incinerated
|
|»
|SILVA LUGES (Dark Metal, Strasbourg) a sorti vendredi son nouvel album Franche Comté. Celui-ci, entièrement basé sur les contes et légendes de Franche Comté, est en écoute intégrale et accessible via Bandcamp.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par thithe
Par Funky Globe
Par Ander
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jej
Par Fabulon
Par Keyser