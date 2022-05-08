chargement...

Les news du 8 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 8 Mai 2022 Artificial Brain - Ritual Necromancy - Fossilization - Assumption - Alburnum - Gallower - Vølus - Silva Luges
»
(Lien direct)
ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album éponyme prévu pour le 3 juin via Profound Lore Records. "Parasite Signal" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 22 juillet via Everlasting Spew Records que sortira la version vinyle du split entre RITUAL NECROMANCY (Death Metal, USA) et FOSSILIZATION (Death/Doom, Brésil). Vous pouvez déjà précommander ici ou et l'écouter intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Ritual Necromancy - Enter the Depths (15:30)
2. Fossilization - Exalted in the Altar of Insignificance (06:39)
3. Fossilization - With Blood and Feathers (06:18)

»
(Lien direct)
ASSUMPTION (Doom/Death, Italie) propose un autre extrait de son nouveau disque Hadean Tides qui sort le 20 mai sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Oration
2. Submerged by Hadean Tides
3. Daughters of the Lotus
4. Breath of the Dedalus
5. The Liquescent Hours
6. Triptych
7. Black Trees Waving

»
(Lien direct)
ALBURNUM (Black/Folk, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Buitenlucht le 8 juillet chez Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Ik Kan Niet Zien [7:19]
2. Eeuwig Licht [7:13]
3. Buitenlucht [6:13]
4. Fluisterend Water [8:40]

»
(Lien direct)
GALLOWER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Eastern Witchcraft le 29 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Eastern Witchcraft
2. Claws and Fangs
3. Susanoo’s Deceit
4. Enchanted Woods
5. Forest Sleeps While Stars Die

»
(Lien direct)
VØLUS (Black/Death/Noise, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Thrown to the Abyss le 11 juin sur Vargheist Records. Tracklist :

1) Traverse the Arkhanspire
2) Immortal Ninth Tribunal
3) Antediluvian Watchers
4) Chronoblast Paradox
5) The Breathing Reflection
6) Black Flame of Purification
7) Temporal Pathways
8) Ascendance Incinerated

»
(Lien direct)
SILVA LUGES (Dark Metal, Strasbourg) a sorti vendredi son nouvel album Franche Comté. Celui-ci, entièrement basé sur les contes et légendes de Franche Comté, est en écoute intégrale et accessible via Bandcamp.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Mai 2022

