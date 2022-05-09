»

(Lien direct) SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment le batteur d'Incantation Kyle Severn, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Blades of the Lightning Altar" tiré de son nouvel opus Thaumogenesis prévu le 27 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Ingress-Thaumogenesis

2. She of Urgarit

3. Invincible in Iron

4. Slaughtered in the Solar Eclipse

5. Hounds of Orrea

6. Quenched From Kapala

7. Blood Runs Red

8. Blades of the Lightning Altar

9. Snow Forest Sacrifice

10. Voces Mysticae-Egress