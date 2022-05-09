SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment le batteur d'Incantation Kyle Severn, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Blades of the Lightning Altar" tiré de son nouvel opus Thaumogenesis prévu le 27 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Ingress-Thaumogenesis
2. She of Urgarit
3. Invincible in Iron
4. Slaughtered in the Solar Eclipse
5. Hounds of Orrea
6. Quenched From Kapala
7. Blood Runs Red
8. Blades of the Lightning Altar
9. Snow Forest Sacrifice
10. Voces Mysticae-Egress
UNBOWED (Melodic Death/Black, Canada) a posté le titre "The Holy Momentum" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Colour the Soul qui sort le 20 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Hero Lux
2. Eigi Einhamr
3. Fire of Wode
4. Stream of Life Flow of Death
5. The Holy Momentum (Ft. Frederik Jensen)
6. As I Step Mountains Sway (Ft. Joel Violette)
7. Home
8. The Athem of I
9. Umbra Cruciata (Ft. Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns)
10. The Mourning Shade
INHUMAN CONDITION (Death Metal avec trois ex-membres de Massacre dont Terry Butler, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Mold Testament" extrait de son nouveau disque Fearsick à venir le 15 juillet via Listenable Insanity Records. Tracklist :
1. The Mold Testament
2. Recycled Hate
3. Caustic Vomit Reveries
4. I’m Now The Monster
5. King Con
6. Hellucid
7. Wound Collector
8. Fencewalker
9. Where Pain Is Infinity
Par Jean-Clint
Par thithe
Par Funky Globe
Par Ander
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jej
Par Fabulon
Par Keyser