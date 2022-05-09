chargement...

Les news du 9 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 9 Mai 2022 Chaotian - Berator - Shed the Skin - Unbowed - Inhuman Condition - Negative 13 - Vidres a la Sang
»
(Lien direct)
CHAOTIAN (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son premier longue-durée Effigies of Obsolescence le 24 juin sur Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Gangrene Dream
2. Into Megatopheth 05:37
3. Effigies of Obsolescence
4. Adipocere Feast
5. Etched Shadows
6. Fustuarium
7. Festering Carcinolith

»
(Lien direct)
BERATOR (Black/Death, USA) a posté le titre "Onslaught to Absolution" présent sur son nouvel EP Elysian Inferno dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 juin via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Sultans of Incest
2. Onslaught to Absolution
3. Dead Rats
4. War Lust
5. Final Crucifixion
6. Swine Cult

»
(Lien direct)
SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment le batteur d'Incantation Kyle Severn, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Blades of the Lightning Altar" tiré de son nouvel opus Thaumogenesis prévu le 27 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Ingress-Thaumogenesis
2. She of Urgarit
3. Invincible in Iron
4. Slaughtered in the Solar Eclipse
5. Hounds of Orrea
6. Quenched From Kapala
7. Blood Runs Red
8. Blades of the Lightning Altar
9. Snow Forest Sacrifice
10. Voces Mysticae-Egress

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOWED (Melodic Death/Black, Canada) a posté le titre "The Holy Momentum" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Colour the Soul qui sort le 20 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hero Lux
2. Eigi Einhamr
3. Fire of Wode
4. Stream of Life Flow of Death
5. The Holy Momentum (Ft. Frederik Jensen)
6. As I Step Mountains Sway (Ft. Joel Violette)
7. Home
8. The Athem of I
9. Umbra Cruciata (Ft. Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns)
10. The Mourning Shade

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMAN CONDITION (Death Metal avec trois ex-membres de Massacre dont Terry Butler, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Mold Testament" extrait de son nouveau disque Fearsick à venir le 15 juillet via Listenable Insanity Records. Tracklist :

1. The Mold Testament
2. Recycled Hate
3. Caustic Vomit Reveries
4. I’m Now The Monster
5. King Con
6. Hellucid
7. Wound Collector
8. Fencewalker
9. Where Pain Is Infinity

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE 13 (Sludge/Stoner, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Mourning Asteri le 8 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) My Scars Are Showing Again
2) Never Ending Exit Wound
3) Pain Prism
4) Mourning Asteri
5) Crack the Code
6) The Key and the Coat
7) Parahell
8) Villian

»
(Lien direct)
VIDRES A LA SANG (Black/Death, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Fragments de l'esdevenir le 1er juillet sur Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Mort de Paraula [7:41]
2. Salveu-me els Ulls [6:34]
3. Ventres de Llum [3:49]
4. Fins Aquí [8:24]
5. Ara és Demà [8:15]
Thrasho Keyser
9 Mai 2022

