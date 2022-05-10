chargement...

Les news du 10 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 10 Mai 2022 Quantum Aberration - Tableau Mort - Purveyor - Moonshade - Haunter - Dinbethes - Written in Torment - Hats Barn - Cörrupt
»
(Lien direct)
QUANTUM ABERRATION (Brutal Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, France) vient de sortir son premier EP Call of the Void.

»
(Lien direct)
TABLEAU MORT (Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Visio in Somniis via Cult of Parthenope. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Metamorphosis
2. Idolatry
3. Visio In Somniis
4. Blood Echoes
5. Hope Ablaze
6. Their Throats Are Open Graves
7. The Fire, The Star
8. Candle in the Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
PURVEYOR (Deathcore, USA) sort le 13 mai son premier full-length Ruminations.

»
(Lien direct)
MOONSHADE (Melodic Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le morceau "Blood Of The Titans" extrait de son nouvel opus As We Set The Skies Ablaze à venir le 22 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Epitaph
2. Valley of Dying Stars
3. Blood of the Titans
4. The Shadows of My Dissent
5. Artemis
6. The Antagonist
7. As We Set the Skies Ablaze
8. Everlasting Horizons
9. A Treatise of Human Nature

»
(Lien direct)
HAUNTER (Death/Black, USA) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Thrinodia en version CD remixée et remasterisée le 20 mai sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Perinatal Odium Dilute [6:21]
2. Untitled [5:12]
3. Shrouded Moor [4:36]
4. Vial [2:46]
5. Thus My Undertaking, to Reject Stagnation, and to Liberate Fervency [7:02]
6. Apnoeic (Polarized in Retrospective Contempt) [6:15]
7. Thrinodίa [14:23]

»
(Lien direct)
DINBETHES (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Balans le 17 juin chez Babylon Doom Cult Records (LP) et Swarte Yssel (CD/K7). Tracklist :

1. Venijn (7:02)
2. Storm (7:21)
3. Geboren (6:20)
4. Los (2:10)
5. Balans (11:18)

Total (34:18)

»
(Lien direct)
WRITTEN IN TORMENT (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Black Command le 4 juillet via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Anger Road [5:56]
2. Contra Passo [4:23]
3. The Allure of the Dark [8:15]
4. Mors Ultima [8:05]
5. Black Command [8:19]
6. Dies Irae [5:47]

»
(Lien direct)
HATS BARN (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Y.a.HW.e.H le 24 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

01. Opening - Ten Psalms Of Death And Khaos [2:37]
02. BAAL-ZEBUB [4:53]
03. Y.H.W.H [2:10]
04. In Nomine Leprosy [4:06]
05. Under The Pillars Of Daath [4:09]
06. Total Death Kult [5:47]
07. L'Enfant Doit Mourir [3:13]
08. Walpurgis Of Seth [3:12]
09. Absence Of Faith [4:36]
10. Que Le Sang Coule Dans Les Fleuves [4:16]
11. The Man Returns To Dust [6:44]

»
(Lien direct)
CÖRRUPT (Mathcore/Hardcore/Sludge avec des membres de Uncut, Mind Abuse, Exhaurio, France) a mis en ligne un clip pour le titre "Vile Dog" avec en invité Stéphane Buriez (Loudblast). Le groupe sort un EP, Disgust, le 13 mai et sera sur la scène Hellstage du Hellfest le 25 juin à 18h00.
Thrasho Keyser
10 Mai 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
