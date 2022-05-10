»

MOONSHADE (Melodic Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le morceau "Blood Of The Titans" extrait de son nouvel opus As We Set The Skies Ablaze à venir le 22 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Epitaph

2. Valley of Dying Stars

3. Blood of the Titans

4. The Shadows of My Dissent

5. Artemis

6. The Antagonist

7. As We Set the Skies Ablaze

8. Everlasting Horizons

9. A Treatise of Human Nature



