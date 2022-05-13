»

(Lien direct) THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) a annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux la mort de son chanteur Trevor Scott Strnad. Voici le communiqué officiel du groupe :



THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER a écrit : It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255