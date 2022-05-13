|
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
|KATHAROS (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) a posté sur ce lien son nouvel album Of Lineages Long Forgotten qui sort demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Those Hornclad
2. Feigned Retreat
3. Of Lineages Long Forgotten
4. The World Serpent's Marrow
5. Lay Yersinian Siege
6. I Waged War
7. Most Dread Portent
|IRONHAWK (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Australie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Doomsday Rider" extrait de son premier long-format Ritual of the War Path prévu le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Final Crusade
2. Signal To Oblivion
3. Into The Circle
4. Sanctimony
5. Eternal Winter
6. Dark Age
7. Escape From The Void
8. Doomsday Rider
9. Gates Of Beyond
10. Ritual Of The War Path
|RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Crypt World le 31 mai chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. The Dead and the Rotten
02. Cold Skeletal Grip
03. Plague Apocalypse
04. The Bone Church
05. Slasher's Night Out
06. Into the Morbid Pits
07. Good Hatchet Fun
08. Maggot Storm
09. Nocturnal Sanguinator
|BLASPHEMATORY (Death Metal, USA) propose son nouveau disque The Lower Catacombs en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie demain via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Cruciform Shadows
2. Unclean Eulogies
3. Key to the Furnace
4. Perpetual Despair
5. Flooded Graves
6. The Corruption of Saints
7. The Lower Catacombs
|SYNTELEIA (Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album The Secret Last Syllable en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 mai sur Floga Records. Tracklist :
1. Tower Of Koth [4:34]
2. Emblem Of Yith [5:00]
3. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 1 - The Reign [4:51]
4. Nymph of the Pyramids pt. 2 - The Curse [5:43]
5. Escaping Atheron [6:36]
6. Harvest The Forest [3:56]
7. Into the Abyss - A Passage to Insanity [2:09]
8. The Secret Last Syllable [5:17]
9. Omega-Alpha [2:31]
|VULNIFICUS (Brutal Death, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "The Incredulous Invocation" tiré de son nouvel EP Invocation prévu le 10 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Viral Virus
2. Coerced Into Compliance
3. Instruments of Indiscrimination
4. Instigated Indignation
5. The Incredulous Invocation
|PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) propose une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Anguish" sorti hier sur Inverse Records.
|HELLEVAERDER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length In de nevel van afgunst le 1er juin chez Zwaertgevegt. Tracklist :
1. Je bent niks waard (6:07)
2. Donder dwalen (4:52)
3. Uit het vuur getrokken (5:46)
4. In de nevel van afgunst (7:03)
5. Nieuw licht (4:42)
6. Gemarteld en verdronken (4:40)
7. Vergeten, verloren (6:34)
Total (39:48)
|NECHOCHWEN (Folk/Black/Neofolk, USA) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Kanawha Black en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :
1. Kanawha Black
2. The Murky Deep
3. I Can Die But Once
4. A Cure for the Winter Plagues
5. Visions, Dreams, and Signs
6. Generations of War
7. Across The Divide
|VOIMATON (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Bile" extrait de son premier longue-durée Profane Vestige à paraître le 10 juin sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Scalding Tendrils
2. Malebolge
3. Bile
4. Despondent Mass
5. Profane Vestige
6. Phosphorescent Graves
7. Succumb
8. Erudition
9. Enshrine Antipathy
|UNHOLDUN (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 5 juillet via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Framée [5:16]
2. Francisque [6:02]
3. Angon [5:48]
4. Flamberge [5:43]
|CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouveau disque Death As A Process à venir le 3 juin sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
01. Death As A Process
02. Preserved Behind Glass
03. Human Puzzle
04. Welcome To Your Autopsy
05. When Body And Mind Are Separated
06. Romance For Barbecue
07. Necroloveicon
08. Deathbedvisions
09. When She Smells Like Warm Butter
10. Your Pain Is My Gain
11. Demon
|VETER DAEMONAZ (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Muse of the Damned le 24 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Muse of the Damned part I [4:33]
2. Under the Banners of Night [6:12]
3. The Conqueror's Crown [6:36]
4. Twilight [4:08]
5. Moon Sorcery [5:49]
6. The Sun into the Kingdom of the Blind [4:25]
7. The Thread [6:29]
8. Muse of the Damned part II [4:14]
|AMONGST THE ASHES (Persian Folk/Melodic Death/Thrash, Iran/Finlande) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Exalted Traitors" figurant sur son nouvel EP The Fabricated Monolith sorti le 10 mai chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Säraghaz
02. Fallen from Grace
03. Exalted Traitors
|PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Merciless Upheaval le 24 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Merciless Upheaval
2. Execution Swarm
3. Redemption Abattoir
4. In Thrall of Malevolence
5. Skeletons in the Closet [Infernal Majesty cover]
6. From The Stars, Nyarlathotep [Shub Niggurath cover
7. Blood on My Hands [Morbid Angel cover]
8. Parricide [Pestilence cover]
|EVERAGED (Post-Hardcore, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fear That Devours Me". Mêlé à des inspirations de groupes melodic hardcore tels que Casey, Acres, Alazka ou Modern Error, ce single par son texte et ses mélodies traite de la beauté et la violence d’une relation amoureuse défaillante, de la peur d’être seul et de perdre ce qui autrefois a été cher.
|ALTARS (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Perverse Entity" extrait de son nouvel album Ascetic Reflection qui sort le 8 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Slouching Towards Gomorrah
2. Perverse Entity
3. Luminous Jar
4. Black Light Upon Us
5. Ascetic Reflection
6. Anhedonia
7. Opening the Passage
8. Inauspicious Prayer
|THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) a annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux la mort de son chanteur Trevor Scott Strnad. Voici le communiqué officiel du groupe :
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER a écrit : It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255
Débuts sur Thrasho, époque fac, nombreux live.. The Black Dahlia Murder m'a pas mal suivi. Ca fait bizarre ce décès de Trevor, surtout que le gars avait une culture metal ahurissante (The Obituarist) et était fort sympathique et jovial... Jamais je n'aurais pensé à un suicide. Retour 19 ans en arrière, je me remets en slip et j'headbang sur l'intro de "Funeral Thirst".
RIP buddy.
12/05/2022 10:45
RIP buddy.