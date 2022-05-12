|
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 12 Mai 2022 Unholdun - Corrosive - Veter Daemonaz - Amongst the Ashes - Perdition Temple - Everaged - Altars - The Black Dahlia Murder
|»
|UNHOLDUN (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 5 juillet via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Framée [5:16]
2. Francisque [6:02]
3. Angon [5:48]
4. Flamberge [5:43]
|
|»
|CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouveau disque Death As A Process à venir le 3 juin sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :
01. Death As A Process
02. Preserved Behind Glass
03. Human Puzzle
04. Welcome To Your Autopsy
05. When Body And Mind Are Separated
06. Romance For Barbecue
07. Necroloveicon
08. Deathbedvisions
09. When She Smells Like Warm Butter
10. Your Pain Is My Gain
11. Demon
|
|»
|VETER DAEMONAZ (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Muse of the Damned le 24 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Muse of the Damned part I [4:33]
2. Under the Banners of Night [6:12]
3. The Conqueror's Crown [6:36]
4. Twilight [4:08]
5. Moon Sorcery [5:49]
6. The Sun into the Kingdom of the Blind [4:25]
7. The Thread [6:29]
8. Muse of the Damned part II [4:14]
|
|»
|AMONGST THE ASHES (Persian Folk/Melodic Death/Thrash, Iran/Finlande) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Exalted Traitors" figurant sur son nouvel EP The Fabricated Monolith sorti le 10 mai chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Säraghaz
02. Fallen from Grace
03. Exalted Traitors
|
|»
|PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Merciless Upheaval le 24 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Merciless Upheaval
2. Execution Swarm
3. Redemption Abattoir
4. In Thrall of Malevolence
5. Skeletons in the Closet [Infernal Majesty cover]
6. From The Stars, Nyarlathotep [Shub Niggurath cover
7. Blood on My Hands [Morbid Angel cover]
8. Parricide [Pestilence cover]
|
|»
|EVERAGED (Post-Hardcore, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fear That Devours Me". Mêlé à des inspirations de groupes melodic hardcore tels que Casey, Acres, Alazka ou Modern Error, ce single par son texte et ses mélodies traite de la beauté et la violence d’une relation amoureuse défaillante, de la peur d’être seul et de perdre ce qui autrefois a été cher.
|
|»
|ALTARS (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Perverse Entity" extrait de son nouvel album Ascetic Reflection qui sort le 8 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Slouching Towards Gomorrah
2. Perverse Entity
3. Luminous Jar
4. Black Light Upon Us
5. Ascetic Reflection
6. Anhedonia
7. Opening the Passage
8. Inauspicious Prayer
|
|»
|THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) a annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux la mort de son chanteur Trevor Scott Strnad. Voici le communiqué officiel du groupe :
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER a écrit : It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Holmy
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par thithe
Par Funky Globe
Par Ander
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dysthymie
Par Jean-Clint