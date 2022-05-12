chargement...

Spirit Adrift + Yob
 Spirit Adrift + Yob - (R)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par Holmy		   
Gloson
 Gloson - The Rift (C)
Par BBB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2022
 Les news du 6 Mai 2022 - Ha... (N)
Par thithe		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - Nocturnal Trance (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2022
 Les news du 5 Mai 2022 - IN... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 4 Mai 2022
 Les news du 4 Mai 2022 - Ho... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - After Winter ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Watain
 Watain - The Agony & Ecstas... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabbath Blo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2022
 Les news du 30 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Krypts
 Krypts - Cadaver Circulation (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Miseration
 Miseration - Black Miracles... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 28 Avril 2022
 Les news du 28 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Melissa
 Melissa - s/t (Démo) (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Sternatis
 Sternatis - Blazebirth Hall (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 12 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 12 Mai 2022 Unholdun - Corrosive - Veter Daemonaz - Amongst the Ashes - Perdition Temple - Everaged - Altars - The Black Dahlia Murder
»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLDUN (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 5 juillet via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Framée [5:16]
2. Francisque [6:02]
3. Angon [5:48]
4. Flamberge [5:43]

»
(Lien direct)
CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouveau disque Death As A Process à venir le 3 juin sur Black Sunset/MDD. Tracklist :

01. Death As A Process
02. Preserved Behind Glass
03. Human Puzzle
04. Welcome To Your Autopsy
05. When Body And Mind Are Separated
06. Romance For Barbecue
07. Necroloveicon
08. Deathbedvisions
09. When She Smells Like Warm Butter
10. Your Pain Is My Gain
11. Demon

»
(Lien direct)
VETER DAEMONAZ (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Muse of the Damned le 24 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Muse of the Damned part I [4:33]
2. Under the Banners of Night [6:12]
3. The Conqueror's Crown [6:36]
4. Twilight [4:08]
5. Moon Sorcery [5:49]
6. The Sun into the Kingdom of the Blind [4:25]
7. The Thread [6:29]
8. Muse of the Damned part II [4:14]

»
(Lien direct)
AMONGST THE ASHES (Persian Folk/Melodic Death/Thrash, Iran/Finlande) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Exalted Traitors" figurant sur son nouvel EP The Fabricated Monolith sorti le 10 mai chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Säraghaz
02. Fallen from Grace
03. Exalted Traitors

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Merciless Upheaval le 24 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Merciless Upheaval
2. Execution Swarm
3. Redemption Abattoir
4. In Thrall of Malevolence
5. Skeletons in the Closet [Infernal Majesty cover]
6. From The Stars, Nyarlathotep [Shub Niggurath cover
7. Blood on My Hands [Morbid Angel cover]
8. Parricide [Pestilence cover]

»
(Lien direct)
EVERAGED (Post-Hardcore, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fear That Devours Me". Mêlé à des inspirations de groupes melodic hardcore tels que Casey, Acres, Alazka ou Modern Error, ce single par son texte et ses mélodies traite de la beauté et la violence d’une relation amoureuse défaillante, de la peur d’être seul et de perdre ce qui autrefois a été cher.

»
(Lien direct)
ALTARS (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé le titre "Perverse Entity" extrait de son nouvel album Ascetic Reflection qui sort le 8 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Slouching Towards Gomorrah
2. Perverse Entity
3. Luminous Jar
4. Black Light Upon Us
5. Ascetic Reflection
6. Anhedonia
7. Opening the Passage
8. Inauspicious Prayer

»
(Lien direct)
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) a annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux la mort de son chanteur Trevor Scott Strnad. Voici le communiqué officiel du groupe :

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER a écrit : It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800-273-8255
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
12 Mai 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
