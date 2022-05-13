»

(Lien direct) TRUENT (Progressive Death/Groove/Thrash, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "This Verdant Coil" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Through the Vale of Earthly Torment qui sort le 17 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Blood and Dust

2. Usurper of the Sky

3. Silk and Bone

4. The Last Hunt

5. This Verdant Coil

6. In the Mire

7. Scathe of Branches

8. Damned to the Deep



