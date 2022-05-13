chargement...

Les news du 13 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 13 Mai 2022 Truent - Exist In Ruin - Animalize - Cauchemar - Origin - Voorhees - Miscreation - Likheim - Common Enemies
»
(Lien direct)
TRUENT (Progressive Death/Groove/Thrash, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "This Verdant Coil" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Through the Vale of Earthly Torment qui sort le 17 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Dust
2. Usurper of the Sky
3. Silk and Bone
4. The Last Hunt
5. This Verdant Coil
6. In the Mire
7. Scathe of Branches
8. Damned to the Deep

»
(Lien direct)
EXIST IN RUIN (Symphonic Black/Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 10 juin.

»
(Lien direct)
ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) propose en écoute le morceau "Esprit de l'Asile" extrait de son premier long-format Meat We Are Made Of prévu le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Samouraï de l'Univers
2. Back From the Sematary
3. If However You Can Last
4. Eternal Second
5. Pigs From Outer Space
6. Escorte Funèbre
7. Saturday Night Witchcraft
8. The Witch You Are
9. Esprit de l'Asile

»
(Lien direct)
CAUCHEMAR (Heavy/Doom, Québec) offre son nouveau disque Rosa Mystica en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 16 mai chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. Jour de colère [6:07]
2. Rouge sang [3:05]
3. Notre–Dame–sous–Terre [5:37]
4. Danger de nuit [4:43]
5. Rosa mystica [5:19]
6. Le tombeau de l'aube [2:44]
7. Volcan [5:12]
8. La sorcière [5:55]

»
(Lien direct)
ORIGIN (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Chaosmos à paraître le 3 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Ecophagy
2. Chaosmos
3. Cogito, Tamen Non Sum
4. Panoptical
5. Decolonizer
6. Cullscape
7. Nostalgia for Oblivion
8. Heat Death

»
(Lien direct)
VOORHEES (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Chapter III à découvrir via le lecteur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
MISCREATION (Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son premier EP Miscreation MMXXI que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Il a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Christian Donaldson de Cryptopsy. Tracklist :

VI
II
IV

»
(Lien direct)
LIKHEIM (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son EP Alt Skal Svinne Hen... à venir en mai/juin sur Underground Kvlt Records. Tracklist :

1. Alt Skal Svinne Hen
2. Smerte
3. Takens Kall
4. Stormen

»
(Lien direct)
COMMON ENEMIES (Neo Metal/Metalcore, France) a mis en ligne son premier clip pour le morceau "Under The Scales". Le groupe sera prochainement en concert sur les dates suivantes :

30 juin : Marseille - Cherrydon /w Happy Fist + Rising All Star
08 aout : Montpellier - Secret Place w/ Unearth, Aurore
Thrasho Keyser
13 Mai 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
