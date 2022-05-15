Les news du 15 Mai 2022
Les news du 15 Mai 2022 Instigate
|INSTIGATE (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Unheeded Warnings Of Decay qui sortira le 24 juin via Everlasting Spew Records. "Haruspex" s'écoute ici :
