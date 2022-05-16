Les news du 16 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 16 Mai 2022 Critical Defiance - Eschatology
|CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album No Life Forms qui sortira le 18 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. A World Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers Of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms
11. Raving Maid
|ESCHATOLOGY (Black Metal avec des membres de Craft, Mgła, Mordbrand, Medico Peste et God Macabre, Pologne/Suède) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 30 juin sur Shadow Records (Regain Records). Tracklist :
1. Cataclysm I
2. Cataclysm II
3. Cataclysm III
4. The Wound
