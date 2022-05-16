Les news du 16 Mai 2022 News Les news du 16 Mai 2022 Pensées Nocturnes - Critical Defiance - Eschatology » (Lien direct) PENSÉES NOCTURNES (Avant-Gardiste Black Metal Grand-Guignolesque, France) vient de dévoiler le clip du morceau "Saignant Et A Poings". Il se regarde ici :





» (Lien direct) CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album No Life Forms qui sortira le 18 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. A World Crumbling Apart

2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers Of Death!

3. Altering The Senses

4. Dying Breath

5. Elephant

6. Edge Of Consciousness

7. Kill Them With Kindness

8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)

9. We Were Never Here To Stay

10. No Life Forms

11. Raving Maid





» (Lien direct) ESCHATOLOGY (Black Metal avec des membres de Craft, Mgła, Mordbrand, Medico Peste et God Macabre, Pologne/Suède) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 30 juin sur Shadow Records (Regain Records). Tracklist :



1. Cataclysm I

2. Cataclysm II

3. Cataclysm III

4. The Wound





