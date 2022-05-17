»

(Lien direct) Milk Teeth, le nouvel album de REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni). Après "Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Black Rabbit Red Spider" :



01. 22 Richards Close Locks Heath

02. Licentiousness Circle

03. A White Donkey In The Yard

04. Black Rabbit Red Spider

05. Hymen To The Gravestone

06. Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail

07. Tongue To The Circle

08. The Son Or Daughter Of An Uncle Or Aunt

09. Netherworld Bratchet



