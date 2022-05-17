|
Les news du 17 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 17 Mai 2022 Rotheads - Oratory - Tomb of Minerva - Opprobrium - Clairvoyance - Horns & Hooves - Turn Cold - Revenant Marquis
|ROTHEADS (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Slither In Slime le 25 juillet sur Memento Mori. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Gut Mauled" :
01. Dragged Through Existence
02. Skin Forest
03. Spectral Visitation
04. Vampyric Inbreeding
05. Lost In The Cemetery Gardens
06. Gore Coffin
07. Gut Mauled
|ORATORY (Thrash/Death/Sludge/Hardcore, Australie) a sorti hier son premier EP Inner Pyre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Capitulation Genuflect [Official Video]
2. Inner Pyre
3. It Takes A Toll
|TOMB OF MINERVA (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dawnbringer en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.
|OPPROBRIUM (Thrash Metal, USA) voit le retour dans ses rangs du bassiste Mark Lavenia qui avait tourné avec les frères Howard pour Beyond the Unknown quand le groupe s'appelait encore Incubus. Il apparaissait également sur la version réenregistrée de 1996 de Serpent Temptation.
|CLAIRVOYANCE (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé son premier EP Threshold of Nothingness en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 mai via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Decline Into Oblivion
2. The Curse
3. Chronicles Of Emptiness
4. A Cairn Of Souls
5. Tarnished Vessel
|HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format I Am the Skel Messiah le 17 juin sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Gape My Blackened Hearts
2. Baphomet in Steel
3. Amphetamines and Red Molochian Dreams (Prelude to Gooning)
4. Blasphemic Gooning
5. Endless Rosary
6. A Wailing, and a Weeping, and a Busting ov Cheeks
7. Narcanaanite (The Infernal Dose)
8. I Am the Skel Messiah
|TURN COLD (Thrash / Crossover, USA) a sorti il y a quelques jours un nouveau EP intitulé 2022 EP. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Leash
02. An Open Eye
03. Poltergeist
|C'est le 7 juin prochain via Death Prayer Records que sortira Milk Teeth, le nouvel album de REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni). Après "Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Black Rabbit Red Spider" :
01. 22 Richards Close Locks Heath
02. Licentiousness Circle
03. A White Donkey In The Yard
04. Black Rabbit Red Spider
05. Hymen To The Gravestone
06. Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail
07. Tongue To The Circle
08. The Son Or Daughter Of An Uncle Or Aunt
09. Netherworld Bratchet
