chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Third Chain (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - Abyss Rising (C)
Par NightSoul		   
1914
 1914 - The Blind Leading Th... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
The Third Eye Rapists
 The Third Eye Rapists - Het... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
 Les news du 12 Mai 2022 - K... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Spirit Adrift + Yob
 Spirit Adrift + Yob - (R)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par Holmy		   
Gloson
 Gloson - The Rift (C)
Par BBB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2022
 Les news du 6 Mai 2022 - Ha... (N)
Par thithe		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - Nocturnal Trance (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2022
 Les news du 5 Mai 2022 - IN... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 4 Mai 2022
 Les news du 4 Mai 2022 - Ho... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - After Winter ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Watain
 Watain - The Agony & Ecstas... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabbath Blo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2022
 Les news du 30 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Krypts
 Krypts - Cadaver Circulation (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Miseration
 Miseration - Black Miracles... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 28 Avril 2022
 Les news du 28 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 17 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 17 Mai 2022 Soreption - Hermóðr - Rotheads - Oratory - Tomb of Minerva - Opprobrium - Clairvoyance - Horns & Hooves - Turn Cold - Revenant Marquis
»
(Lien direct)
SOREPTION (Death Technique Moderne, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Jord qui sortira le 10 juin via Unique Leader Records. "The Artificial North" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HERMÓÐR (Black Dépressif, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "My Throne" qui se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ROTHEADS (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Slither In Slime le 25 juillet sur Memento Mori. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Gut Mauled" :

01. Dragged Through Existence
02. Skin Forest
03. Spectral Visitation
04. Vampyric Inbreeding
05. Lost In The Cemetery Gardens
06. Gore Coffin
07. Gut Mauled

»
(Lien direct)
ORATORY (Thrash/Death/Sludge/Hardcore, Australie) a sorti hier son premier EP Inner Pyre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Capitulation Genuflect [Official Video]
2. Inner Pyre
3. It Takes A Toll

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB OF MINERVA (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Dawnbringer en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
OPPROBRIUM (Thrash Metal, USA) voit le retour dans ses rangs du bassiste Mark Lavenia qui avait tourné avec les frères Howard pour Beyond the Unknown quand le groupe s'appelait encore Incubus. Il apparaissait également sur la version réenregistrée de 1996 de Serpent Temptation.

»
(Lien direct)
CLAIRVOYANCE (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé son premier EP Threshold of Nothingness en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 20 mai via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Decline Into Oblivion
2. The Curse
3. Chronicles Of Emptiness
4. A Cairn Of Souls
5. Tarnished Vessel

»
(Lien direct)
HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format I Am the Skel Messiah le 17 juin sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Gape My Blackened Hearts
2. Baphomet in Steel
3. Amphetamines and Red Molochian Dreams (Prelude to Gooning)
4. Blasphemic Gooning
5. Endless Rosary
6. A Wailing, and a Weeping, and a Busting ov Cheeks
7. Narcanaanite (The Infernal Dose)
8. I Am the Skel Messiah

»
(Lien direct)
TURN COLD (Thrash / Crossover, USA) a sorti il y a quelques jours un nouveau EP intitulé 2022 EP. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Leash
02. An Open Eye
03. Poltergeist

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 7 juin prochain via Death Prayer Records que sortira Milk Teeth, le nouvel album de REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni). Après "Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Black Rabbit Red Spider" :

01. 22 Richards Close Locks Heath
02. Licentiousness Circle
03. A White Donkey In The Yard
04. Black Rabbit Red Spider
05. Hymen To The Gravestone
06. Arboretum Of The Spectral Vail
07. Tongue To The Circle
08. The Son Or Daughter Of An Uncle Or Aunt
09. Netherworld Bratchet
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
17 Mai 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Clarent Blade
 Clarent Blade
Return Into Forever
2022 - Autoproduction		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind
Third Chain (EP)
2021 - Other People Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Clairvoyance
 Clairvoyance
Death Metal - 2019 - Pologne		   
Hermóðr
 Hermóðr
Black Dépressif - 2012 - Suède		   
Revenant Marquis
 Revenant Marquis
Black Metal - Royaume-Uni		   
Soreption
 Soreption
Death Technique Moderne - 2005 - Suède		   
Turn Cold
 Turn Cold
Thrash / Crossover - 2020 - Etats-Unis		   
Soul Blind
Third Chain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Clarent Blade
Return Into Forever
Lire la chronique
Zdań
Pakuty
Lire la chronique
Move
Freedom Dreams (EP)
Lire la chronique
Au-Dessus
Mend (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Headless Cross
Lire la chronique
Remornia
Tales of the Abandoned Places
Lire la chronique
Concilivm
A Monument In Darkness
Lire la chronique
Zero Hour
Agenda 21
Lire la chronique
Demonical
Mass Destroyer
Lire la chronique
Svet
The Truth
Lire la chronique
Whitehorse
Raised Into Darkness
Lire la chronique
Gloson
The Rift
Lire la chronique
Meshuggah
Immutable
Lire la chronique
Spirit Adrift + Yob
Lire le live report
Black Sabbath
Technical Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Seum
Blueberry Cash (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrom
All Paths Are Left Here...
Lire la chronique
Candelabrum
Nocturnal Trance
Lire la chronique
(DOLCH)
Nacht
Lire la chronique
Helms Alee
Keep This Be the Way
Lire la chronique
Interview de DAWOHL pour l'album "Leviathan"
Lire l'interview
Misery Index
Complete Control
Lire la chronique
Dawohl
Leviathan
Lire la chronique
Nightfell
Never Comes the Storm
Lire la chronique
Funérarium
1692
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #2 - Je vois blanc
Lire le dossier
Black Sabbath
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
The Long Morrow
Lire la chronique
Mouflon
Pure Filth
Lire la chronique