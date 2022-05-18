|
Les news du 18 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 18 Mai 2022 Psycroptic - Scumslaught - Wayward Dawn - Blasphemous Creation - Wampyrinacht - Kazjurol - Atramentum - Maniac Abductor - The Bleeding - Sign of Evil
|»
|PSYCROPTIC (Death Metal Technique, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Divine Council qui sortira le 5 août via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Rend Asunder
2. A Fool’s Errand
3. This Shadowed World
4. Enslavement
5. Ashes Of Our Empire
6. The Prophet’s Council
7. Awakening
8. A Fragile Existence
9. Exitus
|
|»
|SCUMSLAUGHT (Death / Thrash, Bretagne), groupe comprenant des membres et ex-membres de Sépulcre, Cadaveric Fumes, Skelethal, Venefixion...), sortira son premier EP intitulé Knives And Amphetamines le 23 juin sur Caligari Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Knives And Amphetamines
02. Degenerate Fiends
03. Die You Subhuman Cunt
04. Baptized In Piss
05. Dirty Whore 666
06. Aching Jaw
07. Emesis Bile
08. Born In A Sewer
09. Unholy Feast For Flies
|
|»
|WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All-Consuming Void dans le courant de l'année via Emanzipation Productions. Un premier single sera bientôt dévoilé...
|
|»
|BLASPHEMOUS CREATION (Black/Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Beyond The Grave le 17 juin via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Diabolical Kingdom
2. Beyond The Grave
3. Shadows Of Evil
4. Black Winter
|
|»
|WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Night of the Desecration qui sort le 20 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]
2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]
3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]
4. My Angel [1:08]
5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]
6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]
7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]
8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]
9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]
|
|»
|KAZJUROL (Hardcore/Punk/Speed/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir une double compilation intitulée Stagedive Back to Hell sur Xtreem Music. Les détails :
- CD 1 - (A Lesson in Crossover)
"Breaking the Silence" (4-way Split 7”EP ‘87)
01. The Human Force
"Messengers of Death" (7”EP ‘87)
02. Stagedive to Hell
03. Who Needs You?
04. Messenger of Death
"A Lesson in Love" (Demo ‘88)
05. The Power of Expression
06. Multi-Dead World
07. Merciless Insanity
08. Echoes From the Past
09. Honesty - The Right Excuse
"Please Wake Up" (Demo I ‘86)
10. (Please) Wake Up
11. Time to Die
"The Earslaughter" (Demo II ‘86)
12. The Earlslaughter Has Just Begun
13. Winds of Death
- CD 2 - (The Gatorage 1989-1999)
"Concealed Hallucinations" (7”EP ‘91)
01. Hallucinations
02. Dance Tarantella
03. Blue Eyed Devils (Crude SS cover)
"Toothcombing Reality Surrounding" (Mini CD ‘91)
04. The Unholy War
05. Deathcon 5
06. Last Bit of Life (unreleased)
(This MCD also featured songs #1 & #2 from
“Concealed Hallucinations” but not #6
all songs from 1-6 recorded during the same
sessions at Sunlight Studios)
"Bodyslam" (7”EP ‘91)
07. We Gotta Know (Cro-Mags cover)
08. United Forces (S.O.D. cover)
09. Pay to Cum (Bad Brains cover)
10. Countess Bathory (Venom cover)
"Unreleased Rehearsal-Demo" (‘99)
11. LDK
12. Erection
13. Cravezone
14. Asleep Now Awake
15. Time for Redemption
|
|»
|ATRAMENTUM (Black/Death, Angleterre/Égypte) sortira son nouveau disque Through Fire, Everything is Renewed le 17 juin chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. I [2:58]
2. II [6:30]
3. III [6:24]
4. IV [6:21]
5. V [7:44]
6. VI [6:45]
7. VII [7:11]
8. VIII [9:47]
|
|»
|MANIAC ABDUCTOR (Thrash Metal, Finlande) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 20 mai de son nouvel opus Damage Is Done. Tracklist :
1. Damage is Done
2. Odd Man Out
3. Disciples of Hate
4. Human Greed
5. Endless War
6. Justice Denied
7. Off to Deathrow
8. Ghosts of the Killing Fields
|
|»
|THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a signé sur Redefining Darkness Records pour la réédition de Morbid Prophecy (2019) en version remasterisée. Le groupe travaille également sur un nouvel album dont l'enregistrement est prévu le mois prochain pour une sortie courant 2023.
|
|»
|SIGN OF EVIL (Psychedelic Black/Speed, Chili) offre son premier long-format Psychodelic Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 mai sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bad Trip
2. The Consequence Of Your Actions
3. Psychodelic Death
4. Serpent Poison
5. When The Day Arrives
6. Anonymous
7. The War Is Now
8. August 8th MMIX
9. The Underground
10. Die
11. Rusted Nailed
12. Slow Death
13. Into The Unknown
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par hammerbattalion
Par AxGxB
Par Mitch
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Holmy
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par thithe
Par Funky Globe
Par Ander
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint