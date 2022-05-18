»

(Lien direct) KAZJUROL (Hardcore/Punk/Speed/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir une double compilation intitulée Stagedive Back to Hell sur Xtreem Music. Les détails :



- CD 1 - (A Lesson in Crossover)

"Breaking the Silence" (4-way Split 7”EP ‘87)

01. The Human Force

"Messengers of Death" (7”EP ‘87)

02. Stagedive to Hell

03. Who Needs You?

04. Messenger of Death

"A Lesson in Love" (Demo ‘88)

05. The Power of Expression

06. Multi-Dead World

07. Merciless Insanity

08. Echoes From the Past

09. Honesty - The Right Excuse

"Please Wake Up" (Demo I ‘86)

10. (Please) Wake Up

11. Time to Die

"The Earslaughter" (Demo II ‘86)

12. The Earlslaughter Has Just Begun

13. Winds of Death



- CD 2 - (The Gatorage 1989-1999)

"Concealed Hallucinations" (7”EP ‘91)

01. Hallucinations

02. Dance Tarantella

03. Blue Eyed Devils (Crude SS cover)

"Toothcombing Reality Surrounding" (Mini CD ‘91)

04. The Unholy War

05. Deathcon 5

06. Last Bit of Life (unreleased)

(This MCD also featured songs #1 & #2 from

“Concealed Hallucinations” but not #6

all songs from 1-6 recorded during the same

sessions at Sunlight Studios)

"Bodyslam" (7”EP ‘91)

07. We Gotta Know (Cro-Mags cover)

08. United Forces (S.O.D. cover)

09. Pay to Cum (Bad Brains cover)

10. Countess Bathory (Venom cover)

"Unreleased Rehearsal-Demo" (‘99)

11. LDK

12. Erection

13. Cravezone

14. Asleep Now Awake

15. Time for Redemption



