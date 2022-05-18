WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Night of the Desecration qui sort le 20 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]
2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]
3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]
4. My Angel [1:08]
5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]
6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]
7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]
8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]
9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]
KAZJUROL (Hardcore/Punk/Speed/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir une double compilation intitulée Stagedive Back to Hell sur Xtreem Music. Les détails :
- CD 1 - (A Lesson in Crossover)
"Breaking the Silence" (4-way Split 7”EP ‘87)
01. The Human Force
"Messengers of Death" (7”EP ‘87)
02. Stagedive to Hell
03. Who Needs You?
04. Messenger of Death
"A Lesson in Love" (Demo ‘88)
05. The Power of Expression
06. Multi-Dead World
07. Merciless Insanity
08. Echoes From the Past
09. Honesty - The Right Excuse
"Please Wake Up" (Demo I ‘86)
10. (Please) Wake Up
11. Time to Die
"The Earslaughter" (Demo II ‘86)
12. The Earlslaughter Has Just Begun
13. Winds of Death
- CD 2 - (The Gatorage 1989-1999)
"Concealed Hallucinations" (7”EP ‘91)
01. Hallucinations
02. Dance Tarantella
03. Blue Eyed Devils (Crude SS cover)
"Toothcombing Reality Surrounding" (Mini CD ‘91)
04. The Unholy War
05. Deathcon 5
06. Last Bit of Life (unreleased)
(This MCD also featured songs #1 & #2 from
“Concealed Hallucinations” but not #6
all songs from 1-6 recorded during the same
sessions at Sunlight Studios)
"Bodyslam" (7”EP ‘91)
07. We Gotta Know (Cro-Mags cover)
08. United Forces (S.O.D. cover)
09. Pay to Cum (Bad Brains cover)
10. Countess Bathory (Venom cover)
"Unreleased Rehearsal-Demo" (‘99)
11. LDK
12. Erection
13. Cravezone
14. Asleep Now Awake
15. Time for Redemption
THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a signé sur Redefining Darkness Records pour la réédition de Morbid Prophecy (2019) en version remasterisée. Le groupe travaille également sur un nouvel album dont l'enregistrement est prévu le mois prochain pour une sortie courant 2023.
SIGN OF EVIL (Psychedelic Black/Speed, Chili) offre son premier long-format Psychodelic Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 mai sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bad Trip
2. The Consequence Of Your Actions
3. Psychodelic Death
4. Serpent Poison
5. When The Day Arrives
6. Anonymous
7. The War Is Now
8. August 8th MMIX
9. The Underground
10. Die
11. Rusted Nailed
12. Slow Death
13. Into The Unknown
