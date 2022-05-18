chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
188 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Third Chain (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - Abyss Rising (C)
Par NightSoul		   
1914
 1914 - The Blind Leading Th... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
The Third Eye Rapists
 The Third Eye Rapists - Het... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
 Les news du 12 Mai 2022 - K... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Spirit Adrift + Yob
 Spirit Adrift + Yob - (R)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par Holmy		   
Gloson
 Gloson - The Rift (C)
Par BBB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2022
 Les news du 6 Mai 2022 - Ha... (N)
Par thithe		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - Nocturnal Trance (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2022
 Les news du 5 Mai 2022 - IN... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 4 Mai 2022
 Les news du 4 Mai 2022 - Ho... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - After Winter ... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Watain
 Watain - The Agony & Ecstas... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabbath Blo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2022
 Les news du 30 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Krypts
 Krypts - Cadaver Circulation (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Miseration
 Miseration - Black Miracles... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 28 Avril 2022
 Les news du 28 Avril 2022 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 18 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 18 Mai 2022 Wayward Dawn - Blasphemous Creation - Wampyrinacht - Kazjurol - Atramentum - Maniac Abductor - The Bleeding - Sign of Evil
»
(Lien direct)
WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album intitulé All-Consuming Void dans le courant de l'année via Emanzipation Productions. Un premier single sera bientôt dévoilé...

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMOUS CREATION (Black/Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Beyond The Grave le 17 juin via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Diabolical Kingdom
2. Beyond The Grave
3. Shadows Of Evil
4. Black Winter

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPYRINACHT (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Night of the Desecration qui sort le 20 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fountain of All Sorrows and Wrath [0:36]
2. Thorns for my Damnation [6:09]
3. Night of the Desecration [11:15]
4. My Angel [1:08]
5. The Church of Thorns [8:30]
6. A Wanderer's Journey... [1:58]
7. Hammer of the Angels [7:59]
8. ...Towards the Glimmering Star [3:52]
9. Of Statues Wrecked and Ruined [0:58]

»
(Lien direct)
KAZJUROL (Hardcore/Punk/Speed/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir une double compilation intitulée Stagedive Back to Hell sur Xtreem Music. Les détails :

- CD 1 - (A Lesson in Crossover)
"Breaking the Silence" (4-way Split 7”EP ‘87)
01. The Human Force
"Messengers of Death" (7”EP ‘87)
02. Stagedive to Hell
03. Who Needs You?
04. Messenger of Death
"A Lesson in Love" (Demo ‘88)
05. The Power of Expression
06. Multi-Dead World
07. Merciless Insanity
08. Echoes From the Past
09. Honesty - The Right Excuse
"Please Wake Up" (Demo I ‘86)
10. (Please) Wake Up
11. Time to Die
"The Earslaughter" (Demo II ‘86)
12. The Earlslaughter Has Just Begun
13. Winds of Death

- CD 2 - (The Gatorage 1989-1999)
"Concealed Hallucinations" (7”EP ‘91)
01. Hallucinations
02. Dance Tarantella
03. Blue Eyed Devils (Crude SS cover)
"Toothcombing Reality Surrounding" (Mini CD ‘91)
04. The Unholy War
05. Deathcon 5
06. Last Bit of Life (unreleased)
(This MCD also featured songs #1 & #2 from
“Concealed Hallucinations” but not #6
all songs from 1-6 recorded during the same
sessions at Sunlight Studios)
"Bodyslam" (7”EP ‘91)
07. We Gotta Know (Cro-Mags cover)
08. United Forces (S.O.D. cover)
09. Pay to Cum (Bad Brains cover)
10. Countess Bathory (Venom cover)
"Unreleased Rehearsal-Demo" (‘99)
11. LDK
12. Erection
13. Cravezone
14. Asleep Now Awake
15. Time for Redemption

»
(Lien direct)
ATRAMENTUM (Black/Death, Angleterre/Égypte) sortira son nouveau disque Through Fire, Everything is Renewed le 17 juin chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. I [2:58]
2. II [6:30]
3. III [6:24]
4. IV [6:21]
5. V [7:44]
6. VI [6:45]
7. VII [7:11]
8. VIII [9:47]

»
(Lien direct)
MANIAC ABDUCTOR (Thrash Metal, Finlande) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 20 mai de son nouvel opus Damage Is Done. Tracklist :

1. Damage is Done
2. Odd Man Out
3. Disciples of Hate
4. Human Greed
5. Endless War
6. Justice Denied
7. Off to Deathrow
8. Ghosts of the Killing Fields

»
(Lien direct)
THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a signé sur Redefining Darkness Records pour la réédition de Morbid Prophecy (2019) en version remasterisée. Le groupe travaille également sur un nouvel album dont l'enregistrement est prévu le mois prochain pour une sortie courant 2023.

»
(Lien direct)
SIGN OF EVIL (Psychedelic Black/Speed, Chili) offre son premier long-format Psychodelic Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 mai sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bad Trip
2. The Consequence Of Your Actions
3. Psychodelic Death
4. Serpent Poison
5. When The Day Arrives
6. Anonymous
7. The War Is Now
8. August 8th MMIX
9. The Underground
10. Die
11. Rusted Nailed
12. Slow Death
13. Into The Unknown
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Mai 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Wampyrinacht
 Wampyrinacht
Black Metal - 1995 - Grèce		   
Wayward Dawn
 Wayward Dawn
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark		   
Soul Blind
Third Chain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Clarent Blade
Return Into Forever
Lire la chronique
Zdań
Pakuty
Lire la chronique
Move
Freedom Dreams (EP)
Lire la chronique
Au-Dessus
Mend (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Headless Cross
Lire la chronique
Remornia
Tales of the Abandoned Places
Lire la chronique
Concilivm
A Monument In Darkness
Lire la chronique
Zero Hour
Agenda 21
Lire la chronique
Demonical
Mass Destroyer
Lire la chronique
Svet
The Truth
Lire la chronique
Whitehorse
Raised Into Darkness
Lire la chronique
Gloson
The Rift
Lire la chronique
Meshuggah
Immutable
Lire la chronique
Spirit Adrift + Yob
Lire le live report
Black Sabbath
Technical Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Seum
Blueberry Cash (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrom
All Paths Are Left Here...
Lire la chronique
Candelabrum
Nocturnal Trance
Lire la chronique
(DOLCH)
Nacht
Lire la chronique
Helms Alee
Keep This Be the Way
Lire la chronique
Interview de DAWOHL pour l'album "Leviathan"
Lire l'interview
Misery Index
Complete Control
Lire la chronique
Dawohl
Leviathan
Lire la chronique
Nightfell
Never Comes the Storm
Lire la chronique
Funérarium
1692
Lire la chronique
Synesthésie #2 - Je vois blanc
Lire le dossier
Black Sabbath
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
The Long Morrow
Lire la chronique
Mouflon
Pure Filth
Lire la chronique