(Lien direct) LOST SOCIETY (Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus If The Sky Came Down prévu pour le 30 septembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. 112

2. What Have I Done

3. (We Are The) Braindead

4. Stitches

5. Awake

6. Underneath

7. Creature

8. Hurt Me

9. If The Sky Came Down

10. Suffocating



