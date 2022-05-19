chargement...

Les news du 19 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 19 Mai 2022 Exocrine - Decapitated - Lost Society - Thirteen Goats - Vaamatar - Spiter - Eradicator
»
(Lien direct)
EXOCRINE (Death Moderne Technique, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Hybrid Suns qui sortira le 17 juin via Unique Leader. "Dying Light" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
DECAPITATED (Metal extrême moderne, Pologne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Cancer Culture qui sortira le 27 mai via Nuclear Blast. "Just A Cigarette" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
LOST SOCIETY (Thrash, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus If The Sky Came Down prévu pour le 30 septembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. 112
2. What Have I Done
3. (We Are The) Braindead
4. Stitches
5. Awake
6. Underneath
7. Creature
8. Hurt Me
9. If The Sky Came Down
10. Suffocating

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier album Servants of the Outer Dark le 1er juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder… The Recipe (4:47)

Durée totale : 38:34

»
(Lien direct)
VAAMATAR (Black Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée Medievalgeist en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Medievalgeist [8:10]
2. Plundering Claws [6:37]
3. Hallowed Flesh [5:45]
4. Spit & Gravel [8:04]
5. Axe of Dolor [4:45]
6. Midnight Montpelier [7:27]

»
(Lien direct)
SPITER (Black/Punk, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Bathe the Babe in Bats' Blood sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Suicidal Blood Fucker
2. Phan
9. Spider Bitertoms
3. Tortured Soul
4. Transylvanian Night
5. Foreshadow
6. Living Nightmare
7. Full Satanic Power
8. Cursed Eternal
10. Debauchery

»
(Lien direct)
ERADICATOR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une reprise de "You Give Love A Bad Name" de Bon Jovi.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Mai 2022

