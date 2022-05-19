THIRTEEN GOATS (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier album Servants of the Outer Dark le 1er juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder… The Recipe (4:47)
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par hammerbattalion
Par AxGxB
Par Mitch
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Holmy
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par thithe
Par Funky Globe
Par Ander
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch
Par Jean-Clint