|
Les news du 20 Mai 2022
News
Les news du 20 Mai 2022 Holy War - Immortal Pain - Sadist - Medieval Demon - Rotheads - Aparthiva Raktadhara - Vigilante - Rottenness - Municipal Waste
|»
|HOLY WAR (Raw Speed/Thrash, France) a recruté le batteur Insepvltor (Tales of Blood). On rappelle que le groupe a récemment sorti son premier EP Holy Fükkin' Warr!!!. Tracklist :
1. We Pray (Intro)
2. Captured by Hellish Storm
3. Holy Fükkin' Warr!!!
4. Poison Blood
|
|»
|IMMORTAL PAIN (Melodic Death Metal, Arabie Saoudite) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Unhealed".
|
|»
|SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) propose son nouveau disque Firescorched en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Accabadora
2. Fleshbound
3. Finger Food
4. Burial of a Clown
5. Loa
6. Aggression/Regression
7. Three Mothers and the Old Devil Father
8. Trauma (Impaired Mind Functionality)
9. Firescorched
10. Rerek *
11. Accabadora (Atitai)*
*Box CD bonus tracks
|
|»
|MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) a posté le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Black Coven à venir cet été chez Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|ROTHEADS (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album Slither in Slime le 25 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Vampyric Inbreeding [4:17]
2. Lost in the Cemetery Gardens [4:44]
3. Gut Mauled [7:14]
4. Gore Coffin [6:01]
5. Spectral Visitation [4:53]
6. Skin Forest [5:58]
7. Dragged Through Existence [9:41]
|
|»
|APARTHIVA RAKTADHARA (Black/Death, Inde) a dévoilé son premier long-format Adyapeeth Maranasamhita (আদ্যাপীঠ মরণসংহিতা) en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Noumenal Wings Of Uncreation Hover Over The Excrements of Sunyata [5:59]
2. Obsidian Noose Of Naag-Paash: Ominous Ophidian Astra [5:50]
3. Gnostic Arousal Of Shava Lingam [6:17]
4. Omnicidal Samshan-Pyre Of Kaalkutha [4:40]
5. Drowning Into The Vitriolic Waters Of Atavistic Nidra [5:24]
6. Nada of Creation Collapses Onto Primal Bindu [5:58]
|
|»
|VIGILANTE (Oppressive Thrash/Industrial, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Boots, the Gloves and the Knife" tiré de son nouvel album Opacities sorti en mars.
|
|»
|Intitulé Violentopía, le troisième album de ROTTENNESS (Brutal Death Metal, USA, Mexique) sort aujourd'hui sur Selfmadegod Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Intro - Tzompatli
02. Altered Cabrón
03. Tripping Corpse
04. Immersion In Trauma
05. Dragged Across Concrete
06. Paranoid Butcher... Nightmare Killing Spree
07. Muerte A Los Conquistadores
08. Bitchmade At Birth
09. Violentopía
10. Napalm Meth
11. A Perpetual State of Destruction
12. Gringocide
13. Chinga Tu Madre
|
|»
|MUNICIPAL WASTE (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Electrified Brain le 1er juillet via Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "High Speed Steel" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Electrified Brain
02. Demoralizer
03. Last Crawl
04. Grave Dive (YouTube)
05. The Bite
06. High Speed Steel
07. Thermonuclear Protection
08. Blood Vessel - Boat Jail
09. Crank The Heat
10. Restless And Wicked
11. Ten Cent Beer Night
12. Barreled Rage
13. Putting On Errors
14. Paranormal Janitor
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Municipal Waste
Thrash / Crossover - 2001 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Sadist
Techno-thrash ambiancé - 1991 - Italie
|
|
Par Funky Globe
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par hammerbattalion
Par AxGxB
Par Mitch
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Holmy
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par thithe
Par Funky Globe
Par Ander
Par X-Death
Par X-Death
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Mitch