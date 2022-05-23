»

(Lien direct) HEXING (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Welcome to Salem. Tracklist :



01. Welcome to Salem

02. Shutdown brain

03. Burn this city

04. Death may die

05. Scream

06. Servants of Belial

07. Whore of Babylon

08. Choose me or choose death

09. Kill list

10. Schizophrenia



