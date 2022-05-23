»

(Lien direct) WITCHERY (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Nightside qui sortira le 22 juillet via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Witching Hour

2. Don’t Burn The Witch

3. Storm Of The Unborn

4. Er Steht In Flammen

5. Popecrusher

6. Left Hand March

7. Under The Altar

8. Churchburner

9. Crucifix And Candle

10. A Forest Of Burning Coffins

11. Nightside



