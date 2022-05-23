chargement...

Les news du 23 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 23 Mai 2022 Witchery - Sedimentum - Morbid Evils - Live Burial - Hexing - Lokurah - Deficiency - Disgusting Perversion - Vide - Meatball Grinder
»
(Lien direct)
WITCHERY (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Nightside qui sortira le 22 juillet via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Witching Hour
2. Don’t Burn The Witch
3. Storm Of The Unborn
4. Er Steht In Flammen
5. Popecrusher
6. Left Hand March
7. Under The Altar
8. Churchburner
9. Crucifix And Candle
10. A Forest Of Burning Coffins
11. Nightside

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Suppuration Morphogénésiaque, le premier album de SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Canada) sortira le 25 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (vinyle et cassette). L'artwork (incroyable) est signé Brad Moore (Worm, Argus...) et un premier extrait est annoncé pour la fin du mois. En attendant, voici également le tracklisting :

01. Krypto Chronique II
02. Excrétions Basaltiques
03. Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
04. Funestes Manifestations
05. Nécromasse
06. Supplice
07. Un Grotesque Panorama

»
(Lien direct)
MORBID EVILS (Sludge/Doom/Death, Finlande) rejoint Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie prochaine de son nouvel album Supernaturals.

»
(Lien direct)
LIVE BURIAL (Death Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé la pochette de son prochain opus Curse of the Forlorn à paraître dans les mois à venir sur Transcending Obscurity Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HEXING (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Welcome to Salem. Tracklist :

01. Welcome to Salem
02. Shutdown brain
03. Burn this city
04. Death may die
05. Scream
06. Servants of Belial
07. Whore of Babylon
08. Choose me or choose death
09. Kill list
10. Schizophrenia

»
(Lien direct)
LOKURAH (Death/Thrash/Hardcore, Paris) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Void Factory". Celui-ci est tiré de son nouveau disque Distorted Truth, mixé et masterisé par Frederik Nordström (Dimmu Borgir, In Flames...) et qui paraîtra le 7 octobre sur Crimson Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Feathers" figurant sur son nouvel opus Warenta sorti le 11 mai via Metal East Productions.


»
(Lien direct)
DISGUSTING PERVERSION (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album cet automne sur Black Sunset/MDD. Il contiendra dix morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
VIDE (Atmospheric Black Metal, France), projet d'Hylgaryss (LE PROCHAIN HIVER, DARK SANCTUARY), propose gratuitement son troisième et dernier EP avant l'album sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
MEATBALL GRINDER (Death Metal, Reims) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Collapse" extrait de leur album à paraître fin 2022.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
23 Mai 2022

