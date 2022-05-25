»

(Lien direct) MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier long-format Abysmal Misfortune is Draped Upon Me en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 mai sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :



01. Malignant Aura

02. In A Timeless Place Beneath The Earth

03. There Is Blackness In The Water

04. Abysmal Misfortune Is Draped Upon Me

05. A Silioquy Beneath The Sepulchre

06. ...And So It Was That I Lay Down Forever