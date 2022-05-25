|
Les news du 25 Mai 2022
Les news du 25 Mai 2022 Scarve - Mnemic - Norrhem - Saor - Golgotha - Sensory Amusia - Obscene - Ceremonial Worship - Morrigan - Beastial Majesty - Herida Profunda - Malignant Aura
|»
|On vient d'apprendre la disparition du chanteur Guillaume Bideau (SCARVE, ONE-WAY MIRROR, MNEMIC) à l'âge de 44 ans. RIP !
|
|»
|NORRHEM (Black Metal Symphonique, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Elonkehrä qui sortira le 27 mai via Spread Evil Productions. "Liitossa Veren Ja Maan " s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|SAOR (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Origins qui sortira le 24 juin via Season Of Mist. "Beyond The Wall" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|GOLGOTHA (Death/Doom, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Mors Diligentis le 25 octobre via Xtreem Music. Le groupe a par ailleurs accueilli deux nouvelles chanteuses dans son line-up.
|
|»
|SENSORY AMUSIA (Modern Brutal Death/Deathcore, Australie) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de Breed Death qui sort le 27 mai sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Birth through Violence
2. Yersinia Pestis
3. Vermin
4. Parasitic Alteration
5. Vulgar Thoughts of Carnage
6. Bind Torture Kill
7. A Blank Canvas of Flesh
8. Breed Death
|
|»
|OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album ...From Dead Horizon to Dead Horizon à paraître le 27 mai chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. From Dead Horizon
2. I Shall Drink the Earth's Blood
3. Deathless Demigod
4. Faith Through Pain
5. Insensate Cruelty
6. The Burrowing Hiss
7. Shrew's Nest
8. Children of the Static
9. Open Grave of a Forgotten Past
10. To Dead Horizon
|
|»
|Le one-man band CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Seven Gateways to Eternal Misanthropy le 22 juillet via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. True Evil in Me
3. Death From Mountain Hills
4. Opus Blood
5. Orders Beyond Horizon
6. Vomitous Moon
7. Path of Burning Ambitions
8. Vanishing Heaven
|
|»
|MORRIGAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Anwynn le 24 juin sur Werewolf Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Anwynn (Intro)
2. Herald Of The Sleep
3. White As Snow
4. Blind Witch
5. Feoladaire
6. Taech Duinn
7. Rome
8. Ivy
9. Arawn (Outro)
|
|»
|BEASTIAL MAJESTY (Black/Death, USA) a sorti son premier EP The Night of the Hunter chez Babylon Doom Cult Records au format vinyle. Tracklist :
1. The Night
2. The Hunter
|
|»
|HERIDA PROFUNDA (Grindcore, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Power to the People le 22 juillet via 7DegreesRecords et 783 Punx. Tracklist :
01. Power to the People
02. Dirty Hands
03. Wave of Hate
04. Holy Books
05. Prepare to Die
06. Lie
07. 1.3.1.2 Pt. II
08. Scene of Exclusion
09. Hunters will be Hunted
10. D.I.Y.
11. Remembrance Day
12. Homophobic Piece of Shit
13. Lunatics
14. War on All
15. Wasteland
|
|»
|MALIGNANT AURA (Death/Doom, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier long-format Abysmal Misfortune is Draped Upon Me en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 mai sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
01. Malignant Aura
02. In A Timeless Place Beneath The Earth
03. There Is Blackness In The Water
04. Abysmal Misfortune Is Draped Upon Me
05. A Silioquy Beneath The Sepulchre
06. ...And So It Was That I Lay Down Forever
|
Fabulon a écrit : Il s'annonce bien le NORRHEM !
Totalement oui, les deux extraits sont excellents !
Il s'annonce bien le NORRHEM !
25/05/2022 13:11
Totalement oui, les deux extraits sont excellents !
25/05/2022 12:54