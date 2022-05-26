»

CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Weakest is the Flesh en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Arrogant Death

2. Horrific Anathema

3. That Which Dwells in the Gloom

4. Seemingly Unnatural Infestations

5. That Great Tomb That Holds No Sound (Interlude)

6. At the Pillar of Souls

7. Humiliated Remains

8. Boiling Seas of Yuggoth

9. Weakest is the Flesh

10. Throne Bearer's Dirge (Outro)



