195 visiteurs
Les news du 25 Mai 2022
 Les news du 25 Mai 2022 - S... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2022
 Les news du 23 Mai 2022 - W... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par Annable Courts		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2022
 Les news du 20 Mai 2022 - N... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Hoover		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Caravan Beyond ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Third Chain (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - Abyss Rising (C)
Par NightSoul		   
1914
 1914 - The Blind Leading Th... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
The Third Eye Rapists
 The Third Eye Rapists - Het... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
 Les news du 12 Mai 2022 - K... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Spirit Adrift + Yob
 Spirit Adrift + Yob - (R)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Gloson
 Gloson - The Rift (C)
Par BBB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2022
 Les news du 6 Mai 2022 - Ha... (N)
Par thithe		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - Nocturnal Trance (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2022
 Les news du 5 Mai 2022 - IN... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 26 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 26 Mai 2022 Darkane - Church Of Disgust - My Funeral - A Lie Nation - GoreSkinCoffin - The Eating Cave - Sinnery - Trolldom - Darkened - Hautajaisyö - Thrall - Monasterium - Azimut
»
(Lien direct)
DARKANE (Death / Thrash Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Inhuman Spirits qui sortira le 24 juin via Massacre Records. "Awakening" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Weakest is the Flesh en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Arrogant Death
2. Horrific Anathema
3. That Which Dwells in the Gloom
4. Seemingly Unnatural Infestations
5. That Great Tomb That Holds No Sound (Interlude)
6. At the Pillar of Souls
7. Humiliated Remains
8. Boiling Seas of Yuggoth
9. Weakest is the Flesh
10. Throne Bearer's Dirge (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
MY FUNERAL (Thrash/Death, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Primitive Evil".

»
(Lien direct)
A LIE NATION (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "God Of This Age" sous la forme d'une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Le groupe sortira son premier long-format Sociopathology le 1er juillet via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Ihmisen Projektio
02. Underton
03. Scum
04. While Our Wounds Gently Bleed
05. 21st
06. Nothing Has a Meaning
07. God of This Age
08. Conclusion Of A Thought

»
(Lien direct)
GORESKINCOFFIN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "It Will Not Die" extrait de son premier full-length Release My Suffering paru en début d'année.

»
(Lien direct)
THE EATING CAVE (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses" tiré de son premier longue-durée Ingurgitate dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 juin. Tracklist :


1. An Aura of Terror
2. Sadistic Entanglement
3. A Godless Entity
4. Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses
5. Aggregate Vanity II: Periodic Absolution
6. Tendrils of Gas and Iron
7. Inherited Extinction
8. Fermented Cerebral Offering

»
(Lien direct)
SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Burning" qui apparaîtra sur son nouveau disque Black Bile prévu le 16 septembre sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. The Burning (4:39)
2. Black Bile (4:56)
3. Who Will Be Eaten First (2:38)
4. Sever (6:03)
5. Anti Tribe (3:48)
6. Mouthful Of Nails (5:46)
7. Hanged From The Sun (5:39)
8. Bleak (4:42)
9. Here Below (4:39)
10. Holes (06:08)

Durée totale : 49:07

»
(Lien direct)
TROLLDOM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième premier long-format I Nattens Sken qui sort demain simultanément avec Av Gudars Ätt. Tracklist :

1. Under Vinternattens Dystra Fullmane [5:16]
2. Ondskans Svarta Broderskap [6:53]
3. Nattens Furste [4:29]
4. Inom Nattens Eviga Rit [7:07]
5. Nattmorkrets Svarta Skugga [6:41]
6. Vid Hans Tron Morkret Vilar [6:52]
7. Draparen av Livets Veke [5:32]
8. Till Ruinens Svarta Rike [8:05]

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) propose son nouvel opus The Black Winter en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Premonitions
2. Blood
3. Flayed
4. Terminal Lucidity
5. Black Winter
6. Fearful Quandary
7. Swallowed by the World
8. Plague of Despair
9. Regret

»
(Lien direct)
HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ei Hauta Kysy Lupaa le 5 août via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Kunnes Hajoan
02. Harhaluulo
03. Askel
04. Kuuleeko Kukaan
05. Kärsimys
06. Lohduton
07. Elämä lakkaa
08. Hiljaisuuden Vankila

»
(Lien direct)
THRALL (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouveau disque Schisms en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 28 mai sur Impure Sounds (LP) et Brilliant Emperor (K7). Tracklist :

1. Schisms
2. Tyrant
3. Veils
4. Hollow
5. Nihil
6. Abyss
7. Epoch
8. Dust

»
(Lien direct)
MONASTERIUM (Epic Doom Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Cold Are The Graves le 10 juin sur Nine Records. Tracklist :

1. The Stigmatic
2. Cimmeria
3. The Great Plague
4. Seven Swords Of Wayland
5. Remembered
6. The Siege
7. Necronomicon
8. Cold Are The Graves

»
(Lien direct)
AZIMUT (Post-Metal, France) vient de dévoiler "Echo Limpide", un premier morceau issu de son album à venir, avec un clip réalisé par Anthony Mouchet. La formation grenobloise comprenant des membres de Barús, Stories Bones Tell, Synematic ou encore Synapses se produira pour la première fois le vendredi 27 mai à Grenoble en compagnie de Hangman’s Chair et Catchlight.
26 Mai 2022
26 Mai 2022

