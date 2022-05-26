|
Les news du 26 Mai 2022
Les news du 26 Mai 2022 Darkane - Church Of Disgust - My Funeral - A Lie Nation - GoreSkinCoffin - The Eating Cave - Sinnery - Trolldom - Darkened - Hautajaisyö - Thrall - Monasterium - Azimut
|DARKANE (Death / Thrash Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Inhuman Spirits qui sortira le 24 juin via Massacre Records. "Awakening" se découvre ci-dessous :
|CHURCH OF DISGUST (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son nouvel album Weakest is the Flesh en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Arrogant Death
2. Horrific Anathema
3. That Which Dwells in the Gloom
4. Seemingly Unnatural Infestations
5. That Great Tomb That Holds No Sound (Interlude)
6. At the Pillar of Souls
7. Humiliated Remains
8. Boiling Seas of Yuggoth
9. Weakest is the Flesh
10. Throne Bearer's Dirge (Outro)
|MY FUNERAL (Thrash/Death, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Primitive Evil".
|A LIE NATION (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "God Of This Age" sous la forme d'une vidéo que vous pouvez visionner ci-dessous. Le groupe sortira son premier long-format Sociopathology le 1er juillet via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Ihmisen Projektio
02. Underton
03. Scum
04. While Our Wounds Gently Bleed
05. 21st
06. Nothing Has a Meaning
07. God of This Age
08. Conclusion Of A Thought
|GORESKINCOFFIN (Blackened Death Metal, USA) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "It Will Not Die" extrait de son premier full-length Release My Suffering paru en début d'année.
|THE EATING CAVE (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses" tiré de son premier longue-durée Ingurgitate dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 juin. Tracklist :
1. An Aura of Terror
2. Sadistic Entanglement
3. A Godless Entity
4. Aggregate Vanity I: Heretical Hypotheses
5. Aggregate Vanity II: Periodic Absolution
6. Tendrils of Gas and Iron
7. Inherited Extinction
8. Fermented Cerebral Offering
|SINNERY (Thrash Metal, Israël) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Burning" qui apparaîtra sur son nouveau disque Black Bile prévu le 16 septembre sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :
1. The Burning (4:39)
2. Black Bile (4:56)
3. Who Will Be Eaten First (2:38)
4. Sever (6:03)
5. Anti Tribe (3:48)
6. Mouthful Of Nails (5:46)
7. Hanged From The Sun (5:39)
8. Bleak (4:42)
9. Here Below (4:39)
10. Holes (06:08)
Durée totale : 49:07
|TROLLDOM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième premier long-format I Nattens Sken qui sort demain simultanément avec Av Gudars Ätt. Tracklist :
1. Under Vinternattens Dystra Fullmane [5:16]
2. Ondskans Svarta Broderskap [6:53]
3. Nattens Furste [4:29]
4. Inom Nattens Eviga Rit [7:07]
5. Nattmorkrets Svarta Skugga [6:41]
6. Vid Hans Tron Morkret Vilar [6:52]
7. Draparen av Livets Veke [5:32]
8. Till Ruinens Svarta Rike [8:05]
|DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) propose son nouvel opus The Black Winter en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Premonitions
2. Blood
3. Flayed
4. Terminal Lucidity
5. Black Winter
6. Fearful Quandary
7. Swallowed by the World
8. Plague of Despair
9. Regret
|HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ei Hauta Kysy Lupaa le 5 août via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Kunnes Hajoan
02. Harhaluulo
03. Askel
04. Kuuleeko Kukaan
05. Kärsimys
06. Lohduton
07. Elämä lakkaa
08. Hiljaisuuden Vankila
|THRALL (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouveau disque Schisms en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 28 mai sur Impure Sounds (LP) et Brilliant Emperor (K7). Tracklist :
1. Schisms
2. Tyrant
3. Veils
4. Hollow
5. Nihil
6. Abyss
7. Epoch
8. Dust
|MONASTERIUM (Epic Doom Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Cold Are The Graves le 10 juin sur Nine Records. Tracklist :
1. The Stigmatic
2. Cimmeria
3. The Great Plague
4. Seven Swords Of Wayland
5. Remembered
6. The Siege
7. Necronomicon
8. Cold Are The Graves
|AZIMUT (Post-Metal, France) vient de dévoiler "Echo Limpide", un premier morceau issu de son album à venir, avec un clip réalisé par Anthony Mouchet. La formation grenobloise comprenant des membres de Barús, Stories Bones Tell, Synematic ou encore Synapses se produira pour la première fois le vendredi 27 mai à Grenoble en compagnie de Hangman’s Chair et Catchlight.
