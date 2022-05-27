chargement...

Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 25 Mai 2022
 Les news du 25 Mai 2022 - S... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2022
 Les news du 23 Mai 2022 - W... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par Annable Courts		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2022
 Les news du 20 Mai 2022 - N... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Hoover		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Caravan Beyond ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Third Chain (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - Abyss Rising (C)
Par NightSoul		   
1914
 1914 - The Blind Leading Th... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
The Third Eye Rapists
 The Third Eye Rapists - Het... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
 Les news du 12 Mai 2022 - K... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Spirit Adrift + Yob
 Spirit Adrift + Yob - (R)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Gloson
 Gloson - The Rift (C)
Par BBB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Mai 2022
 Les news du 6 Mai 2022 - Ha... (N)
Par thithe		   
Candelabrum
 Candelabrum - Nocturnal Trance (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 27 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 27 Mai 2022 Ahasver - Denouncement Pyre - Runespell
»
(Lien direct)
AHASVER (Progressive Doom/Sludge avec des membres de Gorod et Psykup entre autres, France) sortira son premier long-format mi-septembre sur Lifeforce Records. Un premier single intitulé "Dust" est en ligne.

»
(Lien direct)
DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Liberating Fires Of Moloch" issu de son nouvel album Forever Burning à venir le 17 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Forever Burning
2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch
3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation
4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis
5. Hung Like Swine
6. Burn This World And Start Again
7. The Opposer Of Light
8. Sunder The Living Temple

»
(Lien direct)
RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Sentinels of Time en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Claws of Vanagandr [10:57]
2. Memories of Steel [11:38]
3. Sentinels of Time [8:10]
4. A Drakkar's Last Journey [3:03]
Thrasho Keyser
27 Mai 2022

Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega
The Long Defeat
2022 - Norma Evangelium Diaboli		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Denouncement Pyre
 Denouncement Pyre
Black/Death - 2003 - Australie		   
Runespell
 Runespell
Black Metal - Australie		   
Deathspell Omega
The Long Defeat
