Les news du 27 Mai 2022
|AHASVER (Progressive Doom/Sludge avec des membres de Gorod et Psykup entre autres, France) sortira son premier long-format mi-septembre sur Lifeforce Records. Un premier single intitulé "Dust" est en ligne.
|»
|DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Liberating Fires Of Moloch" issu de son nouvel album Forever Burning à venir le 17 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Forever Burning
2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch
3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation
4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis
5. Hung Like Swine
6. Burn This World And Start Again
7. The Opposer Of Light
8. Sunder The Living Temple
|»
|RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Sentinels of Time en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Claws of Vanagandr [10:57]
2. Memories of Steel [11:38]
3. Sentinels of Time [8:10]
4. A Drakkar's Last Journey [3:03]
