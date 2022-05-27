»

(Lien direct) DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Liberating Fires Of Moloch" issu de son nouvel album Forever Burning à venir le 17 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. Forever Burning

2. The Liberating Fires Of Moloch

3. Tongues Stretched For Salvation

4. Darkness In The Eyes Of Apophis

5. Hung Like Swine

6. Burn This World And Start Again

7. The Opposer Of Light

8. Sunder The Living Temple



