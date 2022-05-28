chargement...

Les news du 28 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 28 Mai 2022 Belphegor - Seep - IATT - Lunar Chalice - Liminal Shroud - Hats Barn - Battlesword - Infernal Bizarre - Helloween
»
(Lien direct)
BELPHEGOR (Death/Black, Autriche) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé The Devils qui sortira le 24 juin via Nuclear Blast. "Virtus Asinaria - Prayer" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SEEP (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Hymns to the Gore le 8 juillet via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

Morbidly Obese
Jigsaw Facefuck
Addicted to Rancidity
Horrific Fetal Mutation
Gorging on the Gutpile
Pedophile Genitalia Removal
Encased in Shit
Swimming in Sewage

»
(Lien direct)
IATT (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Magnum Opus sur Black Lion Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Ouroboros". Tracklist :

1. Servitude, Subjugate
2. Ouroboros
3. Prima Materia
4. Elixir of Immortality
5. Exculpate, Exonerate
6. Demiurgos (Architect of Disaster)
7. Planes of Our Existence
8. Seven Wandering Stars
9. Chrysopoeia


»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR CHALICE (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Transcendentia: The Shadow Pilgrimage en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er juin chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Accusation
2. Calix Cum Velum
3. Immortuae
4. Descending Shadows
5. The Saturn Rite
6. The Astral Stargate
7. Flagellationis Diaboli
8. Nocturnalia

»
(Lien direct)
LIMINAL SHROUD (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus All Virtues Ablaze le 5 août via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Hypoxic
2. Mists Along Florencia
3. Transmigration I: Pelagic Voids
4. Transmigration II: The Cleansing Ash

»
(Lien direct)
HATS BARN (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le titre "L’Enfant Doit Mourir" issu de son nouvel album Y.a.HW.e.H à venir le 24 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Opening - Ten Psalms Of Death And Khaos [2:37]
2. BAAL-ZEBUB [4:53]
3. Y.H.W.H [2:10]
4. In Nomine Leprosy [4:06]
5. Under The Pillars Of Daath [4:09]
6. Total Death Kult [5:47]
7. L'Enfant Doit Mourir [3:13]
8. Walpurgis Of Seth [3:12]
9. Absence Of Faith [4:36]
10. Que Le Sang Coule Dans Les Fleuves [4:16]
11. The Man Returns To Dust [6:44]

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque à la fin de l'été via MDD Records. Il sera masterisé par Dan Swanö.

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL BIZARRE (Death/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Mroczne dziedzictwo ("Dark Legacy") le 10 juin sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Truposz
03. Udręczony
04. Klątwa
05. Wiedźma
06. Apostata
07. Dziedzictwo
08. Necrogody
09. Ofiara
10. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
HELLOWEEN ((Power Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Best Time" tiré de son album éponyme sorti l'année dernière.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
28 Mai 2022

