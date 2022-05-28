»

(Lien direct) SEEP (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Hymns to the Gore le 8 juillet via Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :



Morbidly Obese

Jigsaw Facefuck

Addicted to Rancidity

Horrific Fetal Mutation

Gorging on the Gutpile

Pedophile Genitalia Removal

Encased in Shit

Swimming in Sewage



<a href="https://seep-usa.bandcamp.com/album/hymns-to-the-gore">Hymns to the Gore by Seep</a>