(Lien direct) DARKALL SLAVES (Brutal Death, France) sortira son nouvel album Mephitic Redolence of the Decomposed dans le courant de l'année chez New Standard Elite. Les détails :



01. Marks Of Ritualistic Defacement

02. Revealed Through Cruentation

03. Ingluvious Depravities *

04. Mephitic Redolence Of The Decomposed **

05. Cacophrenic Apperceptions

06. Filthy Carcass Dissolution

07. Opprobrious Nascency

08. Invultuation



* Guest Vocals by Clayton Meade (Depulsed/Condemned...)

** Guest Vocals by Manne (Degrade (SWE))

Mixed and Mastered by Thomas Barabino of Talk Big Studio

Artwork by Jon Zig