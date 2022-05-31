chargement...

Les news du 31 Mai 2022

News
Les news du 31 Mai 2022 Crucifier - Bloodphemy - In Nothingness
»
(Lien direct)
CRUCIFIER (Death/Black, USA) offre son nouvel EP Say Your Prayers en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. My Soul to Take [6:20]
2. Foul Deeds Will Rise [5:44]
3. Into Ash [3:18]
4. Chime of the Goat's Head Bell [3:59]
5. Jesus Hitler [Carnivore cover] [5:52]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODPHEMY (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Revelation" extrait de son dernier album Blood Sacrifice sorti en septembre 2021 via Emanzipation Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
IN NOTHINGNESS (Melodic Death Metal, Japon) sortira son premier long-format Black Sun Funeral le 1er juillet sur Personal Records. Un extrait, "A Nameless Grave", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. The Garden of Pain
2. Sadness is My Cross
3. Shadow of Grief
4. The Moon that Never Rises Again
5. A Nameless Grave
6. Into Obscurity
7. The Last Autumn
8. Black Sun Funeral
Thrasho Keyser
31 Mai 2022

