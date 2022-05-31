»

(Lien direct) IN NOTHINGNESS (Melodic Death Metal, Japon) sortira son premier long-format Black Sun Funeral le 1er juillet sur Personal Records. Un extrait, "A Nameless Grave", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. The Garden of Pain

2. Sadness is My Cross

3. Shadow of Grief

4. The Moon that Never Rises Again

5. A Nameless Grave

6. Into Obscurity

7. The Last Autumn

8. Black Sun Funeral