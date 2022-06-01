|
Les news du 1 Juin 2022
Les news du 1 Juin 2022
|FLESHROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Unburied Corpse le 1er août 2022 sur Me Saco Un Ojo et Desert Wasteland Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Intricate Dissection" :
01. Wrapped In Entrails
02. Intricate Dissection
03. Draining The Liquified Remains
04. Unburied Corpse
05. Post Burial Extractions
06. In Filth And Pain
07. Haunted Of Sick Depravities
|CATHARTIC (Death Metal, Mexique) a dévoilé la pochette signée Dan Seagrave de son premier full-length Through the Abysmal Gates of Subconscious qui devrait sortir cet été sur Awakenings Records. C'est Tomas Skogsberg qui l'a masterisé aux Sunlight Studios.
|ATARAXY (Death Metal, Espagne) propose sur ce lien le titre "Visions of Absence" issu de son nouvel opus The Last Mirror à paraître le 17 juin sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Presages [2:05]
2. The Bell That Constantly Sounds [8:29
3. Decline [5:42]
4. Visions of Absence [5:23]
5. Under the Cypress Shadow [7:39]
6. Silence [6:37]
7. A Mirror Reflects Our Fate [5:54]
|MANKIND GRIEF (Sci-Fi Deathcore, Espagne) sortira son premier full-length Monarch le 24 juin chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. The Surge
2. Dead Sprawl
3. Colonial Dismemberment
4. Scourge Of The Macrocosm
5. The Outcome
6. Acheron (LV-426)
7. Planetary Inquisition
8. Monarch
9. Worldeater [feat. Fer Bonecarver]
|SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Hunt at Night" figurant sur son nouvel album Those Who Hunt at Night prévu le 5 août via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunt At Night
2. Eyes Behind The Stars
3. Rain of Tears
4. Spirit of Death
5. A Warrior's Return
6. The Hangman's Tree
7. Queen Satan
8. Vaster Empires
9. The Death of Time
|HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Baphomet in Steel" extrait de son premier longue-durée I Am the Skel Messiah qui sort le 17 juin sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Gape My Blackened Hearts
2. Baphomet in Steel
3. Amphetamines and Red Molochian Dreams (Prelude to Gooning)
4. Blasphemic Gooning
5. Endless Rosary
6. A Wailing, and a Weeping, and a Busting ov Cheeks
7. Narcanaanite (The Infernal Dose)
8. I Am the Skel Messiah
|SONUM (Death/Black, Italie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 8 juin de son premier long-format Visceral Void Entropy. Tracklist :
01 The Poison We Create
02 Come Back From The Pyre
03 The Call
04 Feel Them Breathe
05 Iconoclast
06 Bury My Body Here
07 I Am Destruction
08 Desolation
09 New Omega
|WILL HAVEN (Post / Noisecore, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Wings Of Mariposa" qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe. Celui-ci est à découvrir sous la forme d'une vidéo disponible ci-dessous :
Jeff Irwin a écrit : "We’re excited to get some new music out! ‘Wings Of Mariposa’ is a nice little glimpse of what this new record is about. I love this new record and am looking forward to playing most of these songs live! The video was done by our good friend Dave Blackley. He has done a few of our last videos, I love his vision and his edits are awesome. It’s been awesome working with him"
|One-man band mené par Taylor Young (Twitching Tongues, Disgrace, ex-Nails), ZOUS (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier son premier EP intitulé No Ground To Give auquel ont participé Takafumi Matsubara (Gridlink), Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), Brad Boatright (From Ashes Rise), Leon Del Muerte (Impaled, ex-Exhumed...) et Chris Reifert (Autopsy). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Coup De Main
02. Pray A Lie
03. Stepped On
04. Authoriticon
05. Event Horizon
