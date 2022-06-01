»

(Lien direct) WILL HAVEN (Post / Noisecore, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Wings Of Mariposa" qui figurera sur le prochain album du groupe. Celui-ci est à découvrir sous la forme d'une vidéo disponible ci-dessous :



Jeff Irwin a écrit : "We’re excited to get some new music out! ‘Wings Of Mariposa’ is a nice little glimpse of what this new record is about. I love this new record and am looking forward to playing most of these songs live! The video was done by our good friend Dave Blackley. He has done a few of our last videos, I love his vision and his edits are awesome. It’s been awesome working with him"



