HOURS OF WORSHIP (Blackened Doom/Deathrock/Goth, USA/Portugal) sortira son premier full-length The Cold That You Left le 19 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Your Lonely Death My Crown

2. Fear in Bloom

3. Watching You Beg for Your Life

4. Ancient Pain

5. Deep Depression

6. A Wretch and a Liar

7. I Know It Hurts You

8. There By the Window

9. Wasting Away Forever



