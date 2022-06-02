chargement...

Hallux Valgus
 Hallux Valgus - Reflections... (C)
Par Ash		   
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe - Abysse Mortif... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Of Clarity And... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2022
 Les news du 30 Mai 2022 - S... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2022
 Les news du 29 Mai 2022 - U... (N)
Par Høsty		   
Les news du 25 Mai 2022
 Les news du 25 Mai 2022 - S... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2022
 Les news du 23 Mai 2022 - W... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par Annable Courts		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Les news du 20 Mai 2022
 Les news du 20 Mai 2022 - N... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabotage (C)
Par Hoover		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Caravan Beyond ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind - Third Chain (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nightrage
 Nightrage - Abyss Rising (C)
Par NightSoul		   
1914
 1914 - The Blind Leading Th... (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
The Third Eye Rapists
 The Third Eye Rapists - Het... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 12 Mai 2022
 Les news du 12 Mai 2022 - K... (N)
Par Mitch		   

Les news du 2 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 2 Juin 2022 Patria - Split Image - Besieged - Scumslaught - Grave Infestation - Hellevaerder - Hours of Worship - Vipère - Misgivings - Likheim - Spit The Curse - Abstain
»
(Lien direct)
PATRIA (Black Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hexerei qui sortira le 22 juillet via Ketzer Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Hexerei (Intro)
2. Worms Of Light
3. Archetypes
4. A Last Breath Of Sulphur
5. Under The Devil's Void
6. Consecration
7. Unborn Spellcraft
8. Storm Of Wilderness
9. Transmutation
10. All Vices
11. Viimne Väävlisõõm (Bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
SPLIT IMAGE (Hardcore/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Torrent of Illusion. Tracklist :

1. Socialized Crucifixion – (2:34)
2. Justified Suicide – (3:18)
3. Room With A View – (4:19)
4. Blank Shot – (4:03)
5. Facades – (2:35)
6. Mirrorstains – (4:13)
Album Length (21 Minutes)

»
(Lien direct)
BESIEGED (Thrash/Death, Canada) propose en écoute ici le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Violence Beyond All Reason dont la sortie est programmée pour le 6 juin via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1) Last Chance
2) Paragons of Brutality
3) Violence Beyond All Reason
4) Path to Defy
5) One World Coma
6) Descent into Despotism
7) Testaments

»
(Lien direct)
SCUMSLAUGHT (Thrash/Black/Death, France) a posté sur ce lien le morceau "Emesis Bile" issu de son premier EP Knives and Amphetamines prévu le 23 juin sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Knives and Amphetamines
2. Degenerate Fiends
3. Die You Subhuman Cunt
4. Baptized in Piss
5. Dirty Whore 666
6. Aching Jaw
7. Emesis Bile
8. Born in a Sewer
9. Unholy Feast for Flies

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE INFESTATION (Death Metal, Canada) offre son premier long-format Persecution of the Living en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Conquest of Pestilence
3. Slaughter, then Laughter
4. Persecution of the Living
5. Can You See the Pale Horseman in the Distance
6. Plague of Crypts
7. Death of the Last Individual
8. Human Jigsaw Puzzle
9. Eternal Oblivion
10. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
HELLEVAERDER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti hier son premier album In de nevel van afgunst via Zwaertgevegt. Tracklist :

1. Je bent niks waard (6:07)
2. Donder dwalen (4:52)
3. Uit het vuur getrokken (5:46)
4. In de nevel van afgunst (7:03)
5. Nieuw licht (4:42)
6. Gemarteld en verdronken (4:40)
7. Vergeten, verloren (6:34)

Total (39:48)

»
(Lien direct)
HOURS OF WORSHIP (Blackened Doom/Deathrock/Goth, USA/Portugal) sortira son premier full-length The Cold That You Left le 19 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Your Lonely Death My Crown
2. Fear in Bloom
3. Watching You Beg for Your Life
4. Ancient Pain
5. Deep Depression
6. A Wretch and a Liar
7. I Know It Hurts You
8. There By the Window
9. Wasting Away Forever

»
(Lien direct)
VIPÈRE (Black Metal, France) va bientôt sortir son premier longue-durée Douleurs chez Vetus Capra. Le CD est en précommande et en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Il s'agit d'un digipack accompagné d'un livret de 20 pages. Tracklist :

1. Aspic
2. Panique
3. La bourgade et le dandy
4. Les psaumes du malandrin
5. Haine d'honneur
6. Choc terminal
7. Cheval
8. Profanation (Epheles cover)

»
(Lien direct)
MISGIVINGS (Death Metal avec des membres de Ritualization et Impureza, France) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son premier long-format éponyme. Il s'agit de "Masquerading As God". Mixé par Olivier Jobin au BLR Studios et masterisé par Raphaël Henry au Heldscalla Studios, l'opus sort le 24 juin via Dolorem Records en CD, en fin d'année pour le format LP. C'est Chris Moyen qui a réalisé la pochette et le logo. Tracklist :

1. Deny the Divine Praise
2. Demonically Stigmatized
3. Masquerading as God
4. Stormblood
5. Disgraceful Lust
6. The Age of Christic Sorrow
7. Serenity in Shades
8. Supreme Regression
9. Ancient Fear

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LIKHEIM (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé son premier EP Alt Skal Svinne Hen... en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 30 mai sur Underground Kvlt Records. Tracklist :

1. Alt skal svinne hen...
2. Smerte
3. Takens kall
4. Stormen

»
(Lien direct)
SPIT THE CURSE (Post Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier album intitulé Mémoire d'Outre-Monde disponible via Youtube. Il est aussi disponible sur Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal et Shazam. Plus d'infos sur le groupe sur leur page Facebook. Tracklist :

1. Succube
2. L'ombre
3. Sanctuaire
4. La horde
5. Isophobique

»
(Lien direct)
ABSTAIN (Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Infirm Of Purpose le 24 juin sur War Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Faced With A Choice" à découvrir ici :

01. A Straight Edge Hymn
02. Faced With A Choice
03. Lethal Dose
04. Dual Allegiance
05. Reckoning
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
2 Juin 2022
2 Juin 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
