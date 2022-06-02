|
Les news du 2 Juin 2022
Les news du 2 Juin 2022 Patria - Split Image - Besieged - Scumslaught - Grave Infestation - Hellevaerder - Hours of Worship - Vipère - Misgivings - Likheim - Spit The Curse - Abstain
|PATRIA (Black Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hexerei qui sortira le 22 juillet via Ketzer Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Hexerei (Intro)
2. Worms Of Light
3. Archetypes
4. A Last Breath Of Sulphur
5. Under The Devil's Void
6. Consecration
7. Unborn Spellcraft
8. Storm Of Wilderness
9. Transmutation
10. All Vices
11. Viimne Väävlisõõm (Bonus)
|»
|SPLIT IMAGE (Hardcore/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Torrent of Illusion. Tracklist :
1. Socialized Crucifixion – (2:34)
2. Justified Suicide – (3:18)
3. Room With A View – (4:19)
4. Blank Shot – (4:03)
5. Facades – (2:35)
6. Mirrorstains – (4:13)
Album Length (21 Minutes)
|»
|BESIEGED (Thrash/Death, Canada) propose en écoute ici le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Violence Beyond All Reason dont la sortie est programmée pour le 6 juin via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1) Last Chance
2) Paragons of Brutality
3) Violence Beyond All Reason
4) Path to Defy
5) One World Coma
6) Descent into Despotism
7) Testaments
|»
|SCUMSLAUGHT (Thrash/Black/Death, France) a posté sur ce lien le morceau "Emesis Bile" issu de son premier EP Knives and Amphetamines prévu le 23 juin sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Knives and Amphetamines
2. Degenerate Fiends
3. Die You Subhuman Cunt
4. Baptized in Piss
5. Dirty Whore 666
6. Aching Jaw
7. Emesis Bile
8. Born in a Sewer
9. Unholy Feast for Flies
|»
|GRAVE INFESTATION (Death Metal, Canada) offre son premier long-format Persecution of the Living en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Conquest of Pestilence
3. Slaughter, then Laughter
4. Persecution of the Living
5. Can You See the Pale Horseman in the Distance
6. Plague of Crypts
7. Death of the Last Individual
8. Human Jigsaw Puzzle
9. Eternal Oblivion
10. Outro
|»
|HELLEVAERDER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a sorti hier son premier album In de nevel van afgunst via Zwaertgevegt. Tracklist :
1. Je bent niks waard (6:07)
2. Donder dwalen (4:52)
3. Uit het vuur getrokken (5:46)
4. In de nevel van afgunst (7:03)
5. Nieuw licht (4:42)
6. Gemarteld en verdronken (4:40)
7. Vergeten, verloren (6:34)
Total (39:48)
|»
|HOURS OF WORSHIP (Blackened Doom/Deathrock/Goth, USA/Portugal) sortira son premier full-length The Cold That You Left le 19 août sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Your Lonely Death My Crown
2. Fear in Bloom
3. Watching You Beg for Your Life
4. Ancient Pain
5. Deep Depression
6. A Wretch and a Liar
7. I Know It Hurts You
8. There By the Window
9. Wasting Away Forever
|»
|VIPÈRE (Black Metal, France) va bientôt sortir son premier longue-durée Douleurs chez Vetus Capra. Le CD est en précommande et en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Il s'agit d'un digipack accompagné d'un livret de 20 pages. Tracklist :
1. Aspic
2. Panique
3. La bourgade et le dandy
4. Les psaumes du malandrin
5. Haine d'honneur
6. Choc terminal
7. Cheval
8. Profanation (Epheles cover)
|»
|MISGIVINGS (Death Metal avec des membres de Ritualization et Impureza, France) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son premier long-format éponyme. Il s'agit de "Masquerading As God". Mixé par Olivier Jobin au BLR Studios et masterisé par Raphaël Henry au Heldscalla Studios, l'opus sort le 24 juin via Dolorem Records en CD, en fin d'année pour le format LP. C'est Chris Moyen qui a réalisé la pochette et le logo. Tracklist :
1. Deny the Divine Praise
2. Demonically Stigmatized
3. Masquerading as God
4. Stormblood
5. Disgraceful Lust
6. The Age of Christic Sorrow
7. Serenity in Shades
8. Supreme Regression
9. Ancient Fear
|»
|Le one-man band LIKHEIM (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé son premier EP Alt Skal Svinne Hen... en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 30 mai sur Underground Kvlt Records. Tracklist :
1. Alt skal svinne hen...
2. Smerte
3. Takens kall
4. Stormen
|»
|SPIT THE CURSE (Post Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier album intitulé Mémoire d'Outre-Monde disponible via Youtube. Il est aussi disponible sur Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal et Shazam. Plus d'infos sur le groupe sur leur page Facebook. Tracklist :
1. Succube
2. L'ombre
3. Sanctuaire
4. La horde
5. Isophobique
|»
|ABSTAIN (Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Infirm Of Purpose le 24 juin sur War Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Faced With A Choice" à découvrir ici :
01. A Straight Edge Hymn
02. Faced With A Choice
03. Lethal Dose
04. Dual Allegiance
05. Reckoning
