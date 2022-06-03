|
Les news du 3 Juin 2022
News
Les news du 3 Juin 2022 Heresiarch - Municipal Waste - Atramentum - Buried Realm - Hanging Garden - Riven - Outright
|HERESIARCH (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient d'annoncer avoir terminé l'écriture de son deuxième album. L'enregistrement de celui-ci devrait débuter début 2023.
|MUNICIPAL WASTE (Thrash / Crossover, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Electrified Brain qui sortira le 1er juillet via Nuclear Blast. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
|ATRAMENTUM (Black/Death, Angleterre/Égypte) a dévoilé le titre "VII" extrait de son nouveau disque Through Fire, Everything is Renewed prévu le 17 juin chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. I [2:58]
2. II [6:30]
3. III [6:24]
4. IV [6:21]
5. V [7:44]
6. VI [6:45]
7. VII [7:11]
8. VIII [9:47]
|Le one-man band BURIED REALM (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus éponyme en auto-production. On y retrouve tout un tas d'invités : Heikki Saari (Finntroll, Whorion), Bob Katsionis (Outloud, Serious Black, ex-Firewind), Christian Münzner (Obscura), Dean Arnold (Primalfrost), Christopher Amott (Dark Tranquillity), Christofer Malmström (Darkane) et Dan Swanö. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Entrance (2:00)
2. Spectral Light (5:00)
3. Poison Palace (5:11)
4. The Iron Flame (4:46)
5. Witch Bones (3:43)
6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide (4:01)
7. Elder Gods (4:17)
8. Quicksand Memory (5:37)
9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover) (3:53)
Durée totale : 38:23
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) enregistre actuellement un nouvel album qui sortira via Agonia Records.
|Le one-man band RIVEN Funeral Doom, Belgique) a sorti le mois dernier un nouvel EP intitulé Cretaceous sur Sepulchral Silence. Tracklist :
1. 66 Million Years Ago
2. Cretaceous
|OUTRIGHT (Hardcore/Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne ne vidéo pour le morceau "Burn" tiré de son nouvel album Keep You Warm à paraître le 15 juillet Rage and Reason Records.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
Hâte de l'écouter ce nouveau HERESIARCH !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
03/06/2022 11:11