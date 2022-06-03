»

(Lien direct) BURIED REALM (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus éponyme en auto-production. On y retrouve tout un tas d'invités : Heikki Saari (Finntroll, Whorion), Bob Katsionis (Outloud, Serious Black, ex-Firewind), Christian Münzner (Obscura), Dean Arnold (Primalfrost), Christopher Amott (Dark Tranquillity), Christofer Malmström (Darkane) et Dan Swanö. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. Entrance (2:00)

2. Spectral Light (5:00)

3. Poison Palace (5:11)

4. The Iron Flame (4:46)

5. Witch Bones (3:43)

6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide (4:01)

7. Elder Gods (4:17)

8. Quicksand Memory (5:37)

9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover) (3:53)



