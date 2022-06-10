|
Les news du 10 Juin 2022
News
Les news du 10 Juin 2022 Triumvir Foul - Wayward Dawn - Disma - Abhorrency - Carnation - Massacre - Calderum - Raptore - Unbounded Terror - Mankind Grief - Thirteen Goats - Spiter
|»
|TRIUMVIR FOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album intitulé Onslaught To Seraphim. Il s'agit du titre "Flesh Diocese" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 29 juillet via Vrasubatlat (cassette) et Invictus Productions (CD). Une édition vinyle en co-production est également annoncée mais celle-ci arrivera un peu plus tard.
01. Presage
02. Flesh Diocese
03. Domini Befallen (To Doom)
04. Bašmu Enthralled, Horned Creations
05. Serpents' Gnash for War
06. Slither Of Corruption (The Demise Of The Three Serpents)
07. Infected Virtue
08. Onslaught To Seraphim
|
|»
|WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album All-Consuming Void qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Emanzipation Productions. "Cage Of Resentment" s'écoute ci-dessous ;
|
|»
|DISMA (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir via Necroharmonic Productions un nouveau EP trois titres intitulé Earthendium.
01. Imprecation Of Diabolical Scourge
02. Beyond The Dimensionless
03. Earthendium
|
|»
|Intitulé Climax Of Disgusting Impurities, le premier album d'ABHORRENCY (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 1er juillet sur Stygian Black Hands (cassette) et Goat Throne Records (CD). Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous avec les titres "Warmaster Offensive" et "Choked Upon The Pentagram" :
01. Sledgehammer Profanation
02. Warmaster Offensive
03. Choked Upon The Pentagram
04. Cathedral Of Fornication
05. Feces Aspergillum
06. Edging On Disgusting Impurities
07. Climax Of Disgusting Impurities
08. Perverse Serpentine Invocation
09. Abhorrency
|
|»
|CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son 7'Ep Stench Of Death qui sort aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|MASSACRE (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep Mythos, qui sortira le 1er juillet via Nuclear Blast. "The Dunwich Horror' se découvre ici :
|
|»
|CALDERUM (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Mystical Fortress Of Iberian Lands le 24 juin sur Death Prayer Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Echoes Of The Misty Mountains" :
01. Eternal Shadow
02. Possessed By The Full Moon
03. Echoes Of The Misty Mountains
04. Chants Of Impiety
05. Fortress Of Doom
06. The Enchanted Forest
|
|»
|RAPTORE (Heavy/Speed, Argentine) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Black Fire dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Triumphal March to Hell
2. Prisoner Of The Night
3. Blackfire
4. Devil Ascends
5. Phoenix
6. Demon's Lust
7. Dirge
8. Death
|
|»
|UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) offre un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Echoes of Despair à venir le 6 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit de "Hypocrite Ignored". Tracklist :
01. Organic Waste
02. Rotting Myself
03. Echoes of Despair
04. Liars' Punisher
05. Hypocrite Ignored
06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)
07. Desolation Inside of Me
08. Falling Into the Void
09. Devil's Church
10. Hungry For Your Hate
11. Something's Rotten in Humanity
|
|»
|MANKIND GRIEF (Sci-Fi Deathcore, Espagne) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Monarch prévu le 24 juin via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. The Surge
2. Dead Sprawl
3. Colonial Dismemberment
4. Scourge Of The Macrocosm
5. The Outcome
6. Acheron (LV-426)
7. Planetary Inquisition
8. Monarch
9. Worldeater [feat. Fer Bonecarver]
|
|»
|THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Grind/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé le titre "Unholy Mass" issu de son album Servants of the Outer Dark qui sort le 1er juillet. Tracklist :
1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder...The Recipe (4:47)
Durée totale : 38:34
|
|»
|SPITER (Black/Punk, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Tortured Soul" extrait de son premier long-format Bathe the Babe in Bats' Blood tout juste sorti sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Suicidal Blood Fucker
2. Phan
9. Spider Bitertoms
3. Tortured Soul
4. Transylvanian Night
5. Foreshadow
6. Living Nightmare
7. Full Satanic Power
8. Cursed Eternal
10. Debauchery
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Vraiment pas terrible le UNBOUNDED TERROR... comme le précédent album d'ailleurs !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
10/06/2022 13:36