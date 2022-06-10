»

(Lien direct) UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) offre un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Echoes of Despair à venir le 6 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit de "Hypocrite Ignored". Tracklist :



01. Organic Waste

02. Rotting Myself

03. Echoes of Despair

04. Liars' Punisher

05. Hypocrite Ignored

06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)

07. Desolation Inside of Me

08. Falling Into the Void

09. Devil's Church

10. Hungry For Your Hate

11. Something's Rotten in Humanity



