chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
134 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 10 Juin 2022
 Les news du 10 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Infectious Grooves
 Infectious Grooves - Sarsip... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Outre-Tombe
 Outre-Tombe - Abysse Mortif... (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   
Meshuggah
 Meshuggah - Immutable (C)
Par MasseGrav		   
Les news du 4 Juin 2022
 Les news du 4 Juin 2022 - A... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Necropsy Odor
 Necropsy Odor - Tales From ... (C)
Par Namast3		   
Les news du 3 Juin 2022
 Les news du 3 Juin 2022 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Thorium
 Thorium - Danmark (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dégénéréscence
 Dégénéréscence - ...Ainsi! ... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Hallux Valgus
 Hallux Valgus - Reflections... (C)
Par Ash		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Of Clarity And... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2022
 Les news du 30 Mai 2022 - S... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2022
 Les news du 29 Mai 2022 - U... (N)
Par Høsty		   
Les news du 25 Mai 2022
 Les news du 25 Mai 2022 - S... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 10 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 10 Juin 2022 Triumvir Foul - Wayward Dawn - Disma - Abhorrency - Carnation - Massacre - Calderum - Raptore - Unbounded Terror - Mankind Grief - Thirteen Goats - Spiter
»
(Lien direct)
TRIUMVIR FOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler un extrait de son prochain album intitulé Onslaught To Seraphim. Il s'agit du titre "Flesh Diocese" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 29 juillet via Vrasubatlat (cassette) et Invictus Productions (CD). Une édition vinyle en co-production est également annoncée mais celle-ci arrivera un peu plus tard.

01. Presage
02. Flesh Diocese
03. Domini Befallen (To Doom)
04. Bašmu Enthralled, Horned Creations
05. Serpents' Gnash for War
06. Slither Of Corruption (The Demise Of The Three Serpents)
07. Infected Virtue
08. Onslaught To Seraphim

»
(Lien direct)
WAYWARD DAWN (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album All-Consuming Void qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Emanzipation Productions. "Cage Of Resentment" s'écoute ci-dessous ;

»
(Lien direct)
DISMA (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir via Necroharmonic Productions un nouveau EP trois titres intitulé Earthendium.

01. Imprecation Of Diabolical Scourge
02. Beyond The Dimensionless
03. Earthendium

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Climax Of Disgusting Impurities, le premier album d'ABHORRENCY (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 1er juillet sur Stygian Black Hands (cassette) et Goat Throne Records (CD). Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous avec les titres "Warmaster Offensive" et "Choked Upon The Pentagram" :

01. Sledgehammer Profanation
02. Warmaster Offensive
03. Choked Upon The Pentagram
04. Cathedral Of Fornication
05. Feces Aspergillum
06. Edging On Disgusting Impurities
07. Climax Of Disgusting Impurities
08. Perverse Serpentine Invocation
09. Abhorrency

»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un titre inédit tiré de son 7'Ep Stench Of Death qui sort aujourd'hui via Season Of Mist. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep Mythos, qui sortira le 1er juillet via Nuclear Blast. "The Dunwich Horror' se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CALDERUM (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Mystical Fortress Of Iberian Lands le 24 juin sur Death Prayer Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Echoes Of The Misty Mountains" :

01. Eternal Shadow
02. Possessed By The Full Moon
03. Echoes Of The Misty Mountains
04. Chants Of Impiety
05. Fortress Of Doom
06. The Enchanted Forest

»
(Lien direct)
RAPTORE (Heavy/Speed, Argentine) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Black Fire dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Triumphal March to Hell
2. Prisoner Of The Night
3. Blackfire
4. Devil Ascends
5. Phoenix
6. Demon's Lust
7. Dirge
8. Death

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) offre un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Echoes of Despair à venir le 6 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit de "Hypocrite Ignored". Tracklist :

01. Organic Waste
02. Rotting Myself
03. Echoes of Despair
04. Liars' Punisher
05. Hypocrite Ignored
06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)
07. Desolation Inside of Me
08. Falling Into the Void
09. Devil's Church
10. Hungry For Your Hate
11. Something's Rotten in Humanity

»
(Lien direct)
MANKIND GRIEF (Sci-Fi Deathcore, Espagne) propose une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Monarch prévu le 24 juin via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. The Surge
2. Dead Sprawl
3. Colonial Dismemberment
4. Scourge Of The Macrocosm
5. The Outcome
6. Acheron (LV-426)
7. Planetary Inquisition
8. Monarch
9. Worldeater [feat. Fer Bonecarver]

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Grind/Thrash, Canada) a dévoilé le titre "Unholy Mass" issu de son album Servants of the Outer Dark qui sort le 1er juillet. Tracklist :

1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder...The Recipe (4:47)

Durée totale : 38:34

»
(Lien direct)
SPITER (Black/Punk, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Tortured Soul" extrait de son premier long-format Bathe the Babe in Bats' Blood tout juste sorti sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Suicidal Blood Fucker
2. Phan
9. Spider Bitertoms
3. Tortured Soul
4. Transylvanian Night
5. Foreshadow
6. Living Nightmare
7. Full Satanic Power
8. Cursed Eternal
10. Debauchery
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Juin 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
10/06/2022 13:36
Vraiment pas terrible le UNBOUNDED TERROR... comme le précédent album d'ailleurs !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Heinous
 Heinous
Ritual, Blood And Mysterious Dawn
2022 - New Era Productions		   
Matriphagy
 Matriphagy
Prelude To Evisceration (EP)
2022 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carnation
 Carnation
Death Metal - 2013 - Belgique		   
Disma
 Disma
Death Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Massacre
 Massacre
Death Old-School - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Triumvir Foul
 Triumvir Foul
Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror
Death Metal - 1991 - Espagne		   
Wayward Dawn
 Wayward Dawn
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark		   
Matriphagy
Prelude To Evisceration (EP)
Lire la chronique
Heinous
Ritual, Blood And Mysteriou...
Lire la chronique
Sacred Son
The Foul Deth of Engelond
Lire la chronique
Winterstorm
Vinterstormener
Lire la chronique
Teramaze
Her Halo
Lire la chronique
Infectious Grooves
Sarsippius' Ark (Limited Ed...
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Scent Of Death
Lire la chronique
Fra Hedensk Tid / Infernal Necromancy / Mass Kontrol Genocide / Yvonxhe
Reliquiae Quaternion
Lire la chronique
Necropsy Odor
Tales From The Tepid Cavity...
Lire la chronique
Thorium
Danmark
Lire la chronique
Wędrujący Wiatr
Zorzysta staje oćma
Lire la chronique
Invictus
The Catacombs Of Fear
Lire la chronique
Outre-Tombe
Abysse Mortifère
Lire la chronique
Hallux Valgus
Reflections Of Distant Dreams
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Of Clarity And Galactic Str...
Lire la chronique
Deathspell Omega
The Long Defeat
Lire la chronique
Dégénéréscence
...Ainsi! Nous dansâmes aux...
Lire la chronique
Redemption Denied
Where Dead Ends Meet
Lire la chronique
Corpsessed
Succumb To Rot
Lire la chronique
Haunter
Discarnate Ails
Lire la chronique
Whitehorse
Death Weight
Lire la chronique
Ründgard
Stronghold Of Majestic Ruins
Lire la chronique
Crisix
Full Hd
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Tyr
Lire la chronique
Wampyrinacht
Night of the Desecration
Lire la chronique
Whoresnation
Dearth
Lire la chronique
James LaBrie
Beautiful Shade Of Grey
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Caravan Beyond Redemption
Lire la chronique
Terror
Pain Into Power
Lire la chronique
Sentient Horror
Rites Of Gore
Lire la chronique