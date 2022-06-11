chargement...

Les news du 11 Juin 2022 Nostromo - Hats Barn - Exist in Ruin - Truent - Verberis - Downset - Tomb Mold
NOSTROMO (Grindy Metalcore, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Bucephale le 28 octobre chez Hummus Records. Tracklist :

1. Ship Of Fools
2. IED (Intermittent Explosive Disorder)
3. In Praise Of Betrayal
4. κατάϐασις [featuring Treha Sektori]
5. A Sun Rising West
6. Per Sona
7. Lachon Hara
8. Realm Of Mist
9. Decimatio
10. Asato Ma [featuring Monkey 3]

»
(Lien direct)
HATS BARN (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne son nouvel opus Y.a.HW.e.H en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 juin via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Opening - Ten Psalms Of Death And Khaos [2:37]
2. BAAL-ZEBUB [4:53]
3. Y.H.W.H [2:10]
4. In Nomine Leprosy [4:06]
5. Under The Pillars Of Daath [4:09]
6. Total Death Kult [5:47]
7. L'Enfant Doit Mourir [3:13]
8. Walpurgis Of Seth [3:12]
9. Absence Of Faith [4:36]
10. Que Le Sang Coule Dans Les Fleuves [4:16]
11. The Man Returns To Dust [6:44]

»
(Lien direct)
EXIST IN RUIN (Symphonic Black/Death, Belgique) a sorti hier son premier EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :

1. Exist in Ruin
2. Stained Legacy
3. The Affliction
4. Paradigm
5. Scourge
6. Although I Live I Die

»
(Lien direct)
TRUENT (Progressive Death/Thrash/Groove, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Through The Vale of Earthly Torment à venir le 17 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Dust
2. Usurper of the Sky
3. Silk and Bone
4. The Last Hunt
5. This Verdant Coil
6. In the Mire
7. Scathe of Branches
8. Damned to the Deep

»
(Lien direct)
VERBERIS (Black/Death, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son nouvel album Adumbration of the Veiled Logos le 17 juin sur NoEvDia. Tracklist :

1. Sepulchre of Shattered Saints [9:22]
2. Adamantine Amidst Transience [11:55]
3. Severed Paragon [9:39]
4. Ennoia [6:27]
5. I am the Father and the Tomb of the Heavens [20:31]

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Maintain, le nouvel album de DOWNSET (Hardcore / Fusion, USA) est sorti hier sur Nuclear Blast Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Maintain
02. Blackest Of Days
03. New Respect
04. Won't Forget
05. Wreck It
06. On Lock (Only The Defest)
07. The Place To Be
08. Your Power
09. Positive Mind
10. Hear Me Now
11. Deeper
12. Ready For This

»
(Lien direct)
TOMB MOLD (Death Metal, Canada) a sorti hier une démo trois titres intitulée Aperture Of Body. Celle-ci, d'ores et déjà sold-out, est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Final Assembly Of Light
02. Aperture Of Body
03. Prestige Of Rebirth
11 Juin 2022

