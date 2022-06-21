chargement...

Les news du 21 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 21 Juin 2022 Void Rot - Veter Daemonaz - Eaten by Skarks - Nubivagant - Mons Veneris - In Grief - Human Cull
»
(Lien direct)
VOID ROT (Death / Doom Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep Telluric Dismemberment qui sortira le 22 juillet via Everlasting Spew. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Telluric Dismemberment
2. Black Embrace (AMORPHIS Cover)
3. Descending Pillars (Live)
4. Liminal Forms (Live)
5. Inversion (Live)

»
(Lien direct)
VETER DAEMONAZ (Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé son premier longue-durée Muse of the Damned en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 juin via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Muse of the Damned part I [4:33]
2. Under the Banners of Night [6:12]
3. The Conqueror's Crown [6:36]
4. Twilight [4:08]
5. Moon Sorcery [5:49]
6. The Sun into the Kingdom of the Blind [4:25]
7. The Thread [6:29]
8. Muse of the Damned part II [4:14]

»
(Lien direct)
EATEN BY SKARKS (Technical Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Eradication le 22 août. Tracklist :

1. Shallow Water – 4:16
2. Dead Weight – 3:12
3. Kill and consume – 4:06
4. Same Face, Different Mask – 4:26
5. Depth Charge – 3:07
6. Apex Predator – 3:20
7. Megalodon – 4:55

Durée total : 27:24

»
(Lien direct)
NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal, Italie) offre son nouveau disque The Wheel and the Universe en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Into Eternal Night [5:51]
2. The Mask And The Devil [5:43]
3. The Book Of The Earth [7:05]
4. Clothed With The Sun [8:55]
5. Between The Moon And The Stars [4:03]
6. The Great White Throne [10:36]

»
(Lien direct)
MONS VENERIS (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel opus Inversados d'Um Abismo de Podridão le 11 août chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Crueza Lúgubre
2. As Garras do Velho Escrito
3. Urna da Virgem Desalmada
4. Sê a Minha Morte
5. O do Fosso da Vida
6. Satanás Impera
7. No Trono do Desconhecido
8. Discípulo do Mal

»
(Lien direct)
IN GRIEF (Death/Doom, Italie) sortira son premier long-format An Eternity of Misery le 2 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Dark Veil
2. Ярна
3. Curse My Soul
4. Queen of Babylon
5. Demons
6. Your Last Suffer (instrumental)
7. Dig Hopes
8. Close to Insanity
9. The Dagger, The Chain, The Scourge
10. Ascension to Eternity (instrumental)

»
(Lien direct)
HUMAN CULL (Grindcore, Angleterre) sortira son dernier album To Weep for Unconquered Worlds (janvier 2022) le 15 juillet au format vinyle sur 7Degrees Records, 783punx, Circus of the Macabre Records, Psychocontrol Records et Loner Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. To Weep for Unconquered Worlds
2. Before
3. Tomes of Woe
4. Instinct Enthroned
5. Subject to Predation
6. Axe of Flint
7. Familicide
8. Between the Eyes
9. Pyredancer
10. Perfect Hatred
11. Time of Ending
12. Confession Archive
13. Siege Lord
14. Habaeus Corpus
15. Oil of Vitriol
16. The Horror
17. Litanies of the Forsaken
18. Unmaker
19. Sworn to Chaos
20. Old Night
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Juin 2022

