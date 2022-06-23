»

(Lien direct) CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Vomitous Moon" extrait de son nouvel album Seven Gateways to Eternal Misanthropy à paraître le 22 juillet sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. True Evil in Me

3. Death From Mountain Hills

4. Opus Blood

5. Orders Beyond Horizon

6. Vomitous Moon

7. Path of Burning Ambitions

8. Vanishing Heaven



