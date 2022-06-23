Les news du 23 Juin 2022
|KRISIUN (Brutal Death, Brésil) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Mortem Solis qui sortira le 29 juillet via Century Media. "Sworn Enemies" se découvre ici :
|SVAR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Under a Sky Full of Thunder le 6 juillet. Tracklist :
1. Downfall
2. Luminous, lethal force
3. Sanctified by the lightning
4. Under a sky full of thunder
|CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Vomitous Moon" extrait de son nouvel album Seven Gateways to Eternal Misanthropy à paraître le 22 juillet sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. True Evil in Me
3. Death From Mountain Hills
4. Opus Blood
5. Orders Beyond Horizon
6. Vomitous Moon
7. Path of Burning Ambitions
8. Vanishing Heaven
