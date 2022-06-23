chargement...

Les news du 23 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 23 Juin 2022 Krisiun - Svar - Ceremonial Worship
»
(Lien direct)
KRISIUN (Brutal Death, Brésil) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Mortem Solis qui sortira le 29 juillet via Century Media. "Sworn Enemies" se découvre ici :


»
(Lien direct)
SVAR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Under a Sky Full of Thunder le 6 juillet. Tracklist :

1. Downfall
2. Luminous, lethal force
3. Sanctified by the lightning
4. Under a sky full of thunder

»
(Lien direct)
CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Vomitous Moon" extrait de son nouvel album Seven Gateways to Eternal Misanthropy à paraître le 22 juillet sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. True Evil in Me
3. Death From Mountain Hills
4. Opus Blood
5. Orders Beyond Horizon
6. Vomitous Moon
7. Path of Burning Ambitions
8. Vanishing Heaven
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
23 Juin 2022

