(Lien direct) CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose à cette adresse le titre "Kill Them With Kindness" extrait de son nouveau disque No Life Forms à paraître le 18 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :



1. World Crumbling Apart

2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!

3. Altering The Senses

4. Dying Breath

5. Elephant

6. Edge Of Consciousness

7. Kill Them With Kindness

8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)

9. We Were Never Here To Stay

10. No Life Forms