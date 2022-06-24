chargement...

Les news du 24 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 24 Juin 2022 Extinction Agenda - Critical Defiance - Perdition Temple - Mastic Scum
»
(Lien direct)
EXTINCTION AGENDA (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sur une seule tape via Visceral Circuitry Records ses deux démos de 2005 et 2006, Inter Arma silent Leges. Celle-ci est également disponible chez Nihilistic Holocaust. Tracklist :

1. Inter Arma Silent Leges
2. Trafficking Apathy
3. Creature of Unconscious Design
4. Patron Saint of Chainsaws
5. The Grace Defile
6. Methedrine Angel
7. Mock Samaritan

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose à cette adresse le titre "Kill Them With Kindness" extrait de son nouveau disque No Life Forms à paraître le 18 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. World Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Merciless Upheaval à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Merciless Upheaval
2. Execution Swarm
3. Redemption Abattoir
4. In Thrall of Malevolence
5. Skeletons in the Closet [Infernal Majesty cover]
6. From The Stars, Nyarlathotep [Shub Niggurath cover
7. Blood on My Hands [Morbid Angel cover]
8. Parricide [Pestilence cover]

»
(Lien direct)
MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death/Grind/Crossover, Autriche) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie cet automne d'un nouvel album qui contiendra dix morceaux.
Thrasho Keyser
24 Juin 2022

