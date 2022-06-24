EXTINCTION AGENDA (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sur une seule tape via Visceral Circuitry Records ses deux démos de 2005 et 2006, Inter Arma silent Leges. Celle-ci est également disponible chez Nihilistic Holocaust. Tracklist :
1. Inter Arma Silent Leges
2. Trafficking Apathy
3. Creature of Unconscious Design
4. Patron Saint of Chainsaws
5. The Grace Defile
6. Methedrine Angel
7. Mock Samaritan
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose à cette adresse le titre "Kill Them With Kindness" extrait de son nouveau disque No Life Forms à paraître le 18 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. World Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms
