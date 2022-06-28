chargement...

Les news du 28 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 28 Juin 2022 Animalize - Sedimentum - Am Himmel - Shrapnel Storm - Riot City
»
(Lien direct)
ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) offre son premier full-length Meat We Are Made Of en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Samouraï de l'Univers
2. Back From the Sematary
3. If However You Can Last
4. Eternal Second
5. Pigs From Outer Space
6. Escorte Funèbre
7. Saturday Night Witchcraft
8. The Witch You Are
9. Esprit de l'Asile

»
(Lien direct)
SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Un Grotesque Panorama" extrait de son premier longue-durée Suppuration Morphogénésiaque qui sort le 25 juillet chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Krypto Chronique II
2. Excrétions Basaltiques
3. Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
4. Funestes Manifestations
5. Nécromasse
6. Supplice
7. Un Grotesque Panorama

»
(Lien direct)
AM HIMMEL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 juin via Burning World Records. Tracklist :

1. Bleared By The Infinite Wings [6:56]
2. The Patience And Silence Of A Saint's Death [5:12]
3. The Virgin Wages Celestial War In The Seraphim Courts [7:22]
4. The Fumes Of Thy Preposterous Torment [6:31]
5. The Bewildered Firstling Thrusts The Knife Into Her Brother [6:25]
6. As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow [5:23]

»
(Lien direct)
SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour un nouveau morceau intitulé "Cheyenne Mountain" qui figurera sur son prochain album Silo à paraître début 2023 sur Great Dane Records.

»
(Lien direct)
RIOT CITY (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Electric Elite cette année. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ghost Of Reality" :
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
28 Juin 2022

