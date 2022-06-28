»

(Lien direct) AM HIMMEL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 juin via Burning World Records. Tracklist :



1. Bleared By The Infinite Wings [6:56]

2. The Patience And Silence Of A Saint's Death [5:12]

3. The Virgin Wages Celestial War In The Seraphim Courts [7:22]

4. The Fumes Of Thy Preposterous Torment [6:31]

5. The Bewildered Firstling Thrusts The Knife Into Her Brother [6:25]

6. As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow [5:23]



