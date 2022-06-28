GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Symbol Of Eternity qui sortira le 26 août via Rock Of Angels Records! L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Siege Of Akkon
2. Battle Cry
3. Hell Is My Purgatory
4. King Of The Kings
5. Symbol Of Eternity
6. Saladin
7. Nights Of Jerusalem
8. Heart Of A Warrior
9. Grace Of God
10. Sky Of Swords
11. Holy Warfare
12. The Last Crusade
13. Hellas Hellas
ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) offre son premier full-length Meat We Are Made Of en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Samouraï de l'Univers
2. Back From the Sematary
3. If However You Can Last
4. Eternal Second
5. Pigs From Outer Space
6. Escorte Funèbre
7. Saturday Night Witchcraft
8. The Witch You Are
9. Esprit de l'Asile
SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Un Grotesque Panorama" extrait de son premier longue-durée Suppuration Morphogénésiaque qui sort le 25 juillet chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :
AM HIMMEL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 juin via Burning World Records. Tracklist :
1. Bleared By The Infinite Wings [6:56]
2. The Patience And Silence Of A Saint's Death [5:12]
3. The Virgin Wages Celestial War In The Seraphim Courts [7:22]
4. The Fumes Of Thy Preposterous Torment [6:31]
5. The Bewildered Firstling Thrusts The Knife Into Her Brother [6:25]
6. As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow [5:23]
