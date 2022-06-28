|
Les news du 28 Juin 2022
|En exclusivité française pour Thrashocore en partenariat avec Debemur Morti Productions, nous vous dévoilons le titre "Silence" extrait du nouvel album de POWER FROM HELL (Black Metal, Brésil), Shadows Devouring Light, qui sortira le 30 septembre sur le label français. Tracklist :
01. Forsaken By The Father (Intro)
02. Silence
03. The Serpent's Earthly Throne
04. Shadows Devouring Light
05. Primordial Impurity
06. Mother Of Abominations
07. Wings Of Perdition
08. Eve's Holy Vulva
09. Adversary Of Creation
10. Summoning the Abjection
Voici ce qu'a à dire le frontman compositeur Sodomic sur ce nouveau titre :
"’Silence’ represents the new era of our music, but at the same time a portion of the old POWER FROM HELL sound is still there. Those who kept up with the band in the last years will notice that. This song has a rather complex approach in terms of guitar riffs, but it sounds simple and straightforward at the same time. Therefore, it seemed like the right choice to be the first track revealed from the album. The role of this composition is to prepare the listener sonically and lyrically for the rest of “Shadows Devouring Light”. Everything is linked to the song title ‘Silence’. Silence is there at the beginning, and it will be at the end of our experience on this planet. That is why we chose it to be the album's opening song.”
“One has to remember that the light which illuminates people is the very same that blinds them too. You can find this nihilist perspective not only in the lyrics of ‘Silence’, but the whole album asks the question why people search so hard for meaning, for something to guide them. Why is it so difficult to accept the idea of the emptiness of human experience? To illustrate this, we use theological uncertainties and inconsistencies as a backdrop, but always try to constitute the human being as the central cause of the problem. The human being itself is responsible for its thoughts, actions, desires, and frustrations. Of all human feelings, the desire to rebel against everything and everyone and against the very idea of not being alone, of living an existence devoid of meaning is the primordial flame that guides this song and this new album."
|»
|GAEREA (Post Black orthodoxe, Portugal) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Mirage prévu pour le 23 septembre via Season Of Mist.
1. Memoir
2. Salve
3. Deluge
4. Arson
5. Ebb
6. Mirage
7. Mantle
8. Laude
9. Dormant (Bonus Track)
|»
|GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Symbol Of Eternity qui sortira le 26 août via Rock Of Angels Records! L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Siege Of Akkon
2. Battle Cry
3. Hell Is My Purgatory
4. King Of The Kings
5. Symbol Of Eternity
6. Saladin
7. Nights Of Jerusalem
8. Heart Of A Warrior
9. Grace Of God
10. Sky Of Swords
11. Holy Warfare
12. The Last Crusade
13. Hellas Hellas
|»
|ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) offre son premier full-length Meat We Are Made Of en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 30 juin sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Samouraï de l'Univers
2. Back From the Sematary
3. If However You Can Last
4. Eternal Second
5. Pigs From Outer Space
6. Escorte Funèbre
7. Saturday Night Witchcraft
8. The Witch You Are
9. Esprit de l'Asile
|»
|SEDIMENTUM (Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Un Grotesque Panorama" extrait de son premier longue-durée Suppuration Morphogénésiaque qui sort le 25 juillet chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Krypto Chronique II
2. Excrétions Basaltiques
3. Suppuration Morphogénésiaque
4. Funestes Manifestations
5. Nécromasse
6. Supplice
7. Un Grotesque Panorama
|»
|AM HIMMEL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son premier long-format As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 juin via Burning World Records. Tracklist :
1. Bleared By The Infinite Wings [6:56]
2. The Patience And Silence Of A Saint's Death [5:12]
3. The Virgin Wages Celestial War In The Seraphim Courts [7:22]
4. The Fumes Of Thy Preposterous Torment [6:31]
5. The Bewildered Firstling Thrusts The Knife Into Her Brother [6:25]
6. As Eternal As The Starless Kingdom Of Sorrow [5:23]
|»
|SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour un nouveau morceau intitulé "Cheyenne Mountain" qui figurera sur son prochain album Silo à paraître début 2023 sur Great Dane Records.
|»
|RIOT CITY (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Electric Elite cette année. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ghost Of Reality" :
