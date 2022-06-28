»

(Lien direct) POWER FROM HELL (Black Metal, Brésil), Shadows Devouring Light, qui sortira le 30 septembre sur le label français. Tracklist :



01. Forsaken By The Father (Intro)

02. Silence

03. The Serpent's Earthly Throne

04. Shadows Devouring Light

05. Primordial Impurity

06. Mother Of Abominations

07. Wings Of Perdition

08. Eve's Holy Vulva

09. Adversary Of Creation

10. Summoning the Abjection



Voici ce qu'a à dire le frontman compositeur Sodomic sur ce nouveau titre :



"’Silence’ represents the new era of our music, but at the same time a portion of the old POWER FROM HELL sound is still there. Those who kept up with the band in the last years will notice that. This song has a rather complex approach in terms of guitar riffs, but it sounds simple and straightforward at the same time. Therefore, it seemed like the right choice to be the first track revealed from the album. The role of this composition is to prepare the listener sonically and lyrically for the rest of “Shadows Devouring Light”. Everything is linked to the song title ‘Silence’. Silence is there at the beginning, and it will be at the end of our experience on this planet. That is why we chose it to be the album's opening song.”



“One has to remember that the light which illuminates people is the very same that blinds them too. You can find this nihilist perspective not only in the lyrics of ‘Silence’, but the whole album asks the question why people search so hard for meaning, for something to guide them. Why is it so difficult to accept the idea of the emptiness of human experience? To illustrate this, we use theological uncertainties and inconsistencies as a backdrop, but always try to constitute the human being as the central cause of the problem. The human being itself is responsible for its thoughts, actions, desires, and frustrations. Of all human feelings, the desire to rebel against everything and everyone and against the very idea of not being alone, of living an existence devoid of meaning is the primordial flame that guides this song and this new album."



