NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album Gnavhòl qui sortira le 23 septembre via Indie Recordings. Deux extraits sont déjà disponibles et s'écoutent ci-dessous :
1. I Djevelens Skygge
2. Of Rats And Men
3. Satans Manifest
4. Within The Eyes
5. Gnavhòl
6. Antichrist Flesh
7. Spores Of Gnosis
8. Gnawing The Bones
9. Endritual
10. Twisted Psychosis* (*bonus track)
KAWIR (Pagan Black Metal, Grèce) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé War of the Giants afin de récolter des fonds pour son guitariste fondateur Therthonax qui a dû subir une lourde opération chirurgicale pendant le confinement dans son pays et qui est entré dans une longue phase de guérison. Tracklist :
1. War of the Giants
2. Tirasias
3. Hecantoncheires
Le one-man band IN NOTHINGNESS (Melodic Death Metal, Japon) offre son premier longue-durée Black Sun Funeral en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 1er juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Garden of Pain
2. Sadness is My Cross
3. Shadow of Grief
4. The Moon that Never Rises Again
5. A Nameless Grave
6. Into Obscurity
7. The Last Autumn
8. Black Sun Funeral
