Expression Of Pain
 Expression Of Pain - Expres... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Lord Belial
 Lord Belial - Rapture (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Cult Of Luna
 Cult Of Luna - The Long Roa... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy - Unveil In The A... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Gauntlet Ring
 Gauntlet Ring - Tyrannical ... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Abhomine
 Abhomine - Proselyte Parasi... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 22 Juin 2022
 Les news du 22 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Emptyrior		   
Somme
 Somme - Somme (EP) (C)
Par Raziel		   
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Destru... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 17 Juin 2022
 Les news du 17 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Purgatory
 Purgatory - Apotheosis Of A... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Windhelm
 Windhelm - Au crépuscule de... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Les news du 14 Juin 2022
 Les news du 14 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 11 Juin 2022
 Les news du 11 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 29 Juin 2022

News
Les news du 29 Juin 2022 Gaerea - Nordjevel - Ironhawk - Brutta - Furis Ignis - Kawir - In Nothingness - Nocturnis
»
(Lien direct)
GAEREA (Post Black orthodoxe, Portugal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mirage prévu pour le 23 septembre via Season Of Mist. "Salve" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NORDJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son album Gnavhòl qui sortira le 23 septembre via Indie Recordings. Deux extraits sont déjà disponibles et s'écoutent ci-dessous :

1. I Djevelens Skygge
2. Of Rats And Men
3. Satans Manifest
4. Within The Eyes
5. Gnavhòl
6. Antichrist Flesh
7. Spores Of Gnosis
8. Gnawing The Bones
9. Endritual
10. Twisted Psychosis* (*bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
IRONHAWK (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son premier album Ritual of the War Path qui sort demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Final Crusade
2. Signal To Oblivion
3. Into The Circle
4. Sanctimony
5. Eternal Winter
6. Dark Age
7. Escape From The Void
8. Doomsday Rider
9. Gates Of Beyond
10. Ritual Of The War Path

»
(Lien direct)
BRUTTA (Blackened Death Metal, Brésil) propose son premier full-length éponyme sorti le 17 juin en téléchargement gratuit sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Brutta (4:34)
2. Mortem (4:08)
3. Frgmntd (3:55)
4. Bastardo (4:20)
5. Inferno (4:21)
6. Cristus (3:42)
7. Devon (3:51)
8. Limbo (4:37)

Durée totale : 33:20

»
(Lien direct)
FURIS IGNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Turm en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Vanguard of Black Years
2. To Trespass the Commandments of Tangible Being
3. From Unremembered Dark Pagan Dreams
4. Turm
5. Die Enthauptung Der Alternden Welten

»
(Lien direct)
KAWIR (Pagan Black Metal, Grèce) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé War of the Giants afin de récolter des fonds pour son guitariste fondateur Therthonax qui a dû subir une lourde opération chirurgicale pendant le confinement dans son pays et qui est entré dans une longue phase de guérison. Tracklist :

1. War of the Giants
2. Tirasias
3. Hecantoncheires

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band IN NOTHINGNESS (Melodic Death Metal, Japon) offre son premier longue-durée Black Sun Funeral en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 1er juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. The Garden of Pain
2. Sadness is My Cross
3. Shadow of Grief
4. The Moon that Never Rises Again
5. A Nameless Grave
6. Into Obscurity
7. The Last Autumn
8. Black Sun Funeral

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie de son premier long-format cet automne. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter leur dernier EP Aporia (2020) sur Bandcamp.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
29 Juin 2022

