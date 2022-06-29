»

(Lien direct) IN NOTHINGNESS (Melodic Death Metal, Japon) offre son premier longue-durée Black Sun Funeral en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 1er juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. The Garden of Pain

2. Sadness is My Cross

3. Shadow of Grief

4. The Moon that Never Rises Again

5. A Nameless Grave

6. Into Obscurity

7. The Last Autumn

8. Black Sun Funeral



