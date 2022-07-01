»

(Lien direct) MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I" extrait de son nouvel opus The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! à venir le 2 septembre via Universal Music Group. Tracklist :



01. The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!

02. Life in Hell

03. Night Stalkers

04. Dogs of Chernobyl

05. Sacrifice

06. Junkie

07. Psychopathy

08. Killing Time

09. Soldier On!

10. Célebutante

11. Mission to Mars

12. We'll Be Back



