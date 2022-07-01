SEEP (Death/Doom, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Gorging on the Gutpile" figurant sur son premier full-length Hymns to the Gore prévu le 8 juillet chez Extremely Rotten Productions (CD/LP) et Gurgling Gore Records (K7). Tracklist :
Morbidly Obese
Jigsaw Facefuck
Addicted to Rancidity
Horrific Fetal Mutation
Gorging on the Gutpile
Pedophile Genitalia Removal
Encased in Shit
Swimming in Sewage
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) à dévoilé à cette adresse son premier longue-durée Servants of the Outer Dark sorti aujourd'hui. Tracklist :
1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder… The Recipe (4:47)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I" extrait de son nouvel opus The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! à venir le 2 septembre via Universal Music Group. Tracklist :
01. The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
02. Life in Hell
03. Night Stalkers
04. Dogs of Chernobyl
05. Sacrifice
06. Junkie
07. Psychopathy
08. Killing Time
09. Soldier On!
10. Célebutante
11. Mission to Mars
12. We'll Be Back
MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Route of Haeresis le 12 août sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Invocation of the Nameless One
2. Mirror Dimension
3. Liberate the Transcendent Essence
4. Succumb to Nightmares
5. Hand of the Heretic
6. Her Place in Shade
7. The Route of Haeresis
8. Circle of Serpents
01/07/2022 18:44