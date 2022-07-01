chargement...

Les news du 1 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 1 Juillet 2022 Slaughterday - Seep - Thirteen Goats - Megadeth - Black Cilice - Clamoris - Adaestuo - Mimorium - Vortex Of End
»
(Lien direct)
SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Tyrants Of Doom le 29 septembre sur FDA Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Mauled" :

01. Intro
02. Mauled
03. Coffined Saviour
04. Necromantic Visions
05. Grave Nihilist
06. Pestilent Tombs
07. Tyrants Of Doom
08. Drown In Filth
09. Parasitic
10. Predator

»
(Lien direct)
SEEP (Death/Doom, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Gorging on the Gutpile" figurant sur son premier full-length Hymns to the Gore prévu le 8 juillet chez Extremely Rotten Productions (CD/LP) et Gurgling Gore Records (K7). Tracklist :

Morbidly Obese
Jigsaw Facefuck
Addicted to Rancidity
Horrific Fetal Mutation
Gorging on the Gutpile
Pedophile Genitalia Removal
Encased in Shit
Swimming in Sewage

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash, Canada) à dévoilé à cette adresse son premier longue-durée Servants of the Outer Dark sorti aujourd'hui. Tracklist :

1. Servant of the Outer Dark (5:48)
2. Challenge the Executioner (3:18)
3. Return to Ruin (4:11)
4. Prisoner’s Anthem (3:26)
5. Sub-Being (4:16)
6. Unholy Mass (4:41)
7. Constant Torment (3:30)
8. Vacuum-Induced Head Explosion (4:33)
9. Through the Meat Grinder… The Recipe (4:47)

Durée totale : 38:34

»
(Lien direct)
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "We’ll Be Back: Chapter I" extrait de son nouvel opus The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! à venir le 2 septembre via Universal Music Group. Tracklist :

01. The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
02. Life in Hell
03. Night Stalkers
04. Dogs of Chernobyl
05. Sacrifice
06. Junkie
07. Psychopathy
08. Killing Time
09. Soldier On!
10. Célebutante
11. Mission to Mars
12. We'll Be Back

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK CILICE (Black Metal, Portugal) offre son nouvel album Esoteric Atavism en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Veil [7:27]
2. Channelling Old Power [5:41]
3. Spiritual Poisoning [5:03]
4. Atavistic Reconnection [4:44]
5. Triumph over Eternity [7:24]
6. Towards Transcendence [5:26]

»
(Lien direct)
CLAMORIS (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Opus Limbonica le 28 octobre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1) Regurgitated
2) The Bite of The Cosmic Snake
3) Schemer's Paradox
4) A Window to My Dreams
5) Rage, Rain Down on Them
6) Forma Inversa
7) Opus Limbonica
8) Walking in the Graveyard

»
(Lien direct)
ADAESTUO (Experimental Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pologne/USA/Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Purge of the Night Cloak le 30 août via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Act I [6:29]
2. Act II [3:57]
3. The Hydra [6:20]
4. Act III [6:15]

»
(Lien direct)
MIMORIUM (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Route of Haeresis le 12 août sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Invocation of the Nameless One
2. Mirror Dimension
3. Liberate the Transcendent Essence
4. Succumb to Nightmares
5. Hand of the Heretic
6. Her Place in Shade
7. The Route of Haeresis
8. Circle of Serpents

»
(Lien direct)
VORTEX OF END (Black Metal, France) a publié hier une nouvelle vidéo pour le titre "Cascades Of Epiphanies". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Abhorrent Fervor paru l'année dernière sur Osmose Productions.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
1 Juillet 2022

