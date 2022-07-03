»

(Lien direct) TANKARD (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Pavlov’s Dawgs qui sortira le 30 septembre via Reaper Entertainment. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Pavlov`s Dawg

2. Ex‐Fluencer

3. Beerbarians

4. Diary Of A Nihilist

5. Veins Of Terra

6. Memento

7. Metal Cash Machine

8. Dark Self Intruder

9. Lockdown Forever

10. On The Day I Die



