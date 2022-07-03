chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
134 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Hats Barn
 Hats Barn - Y.a.HW.e.H (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd - Suicide and the ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 1 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 1 Juillet 2022 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Bloody		   
Les news du 30 Juin 2022
 Les news du 30 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Soldier - Tower
 Soldier - Tower - Mars Exul... (C)
Par Presse-purée		   
Expression Of Pain
 Expression Of Pain - Expres... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Lord Belial
 Lord Belial - Rapture (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Cult Of Luna
 Cult Of Luna - The Long Roa... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy - Unveil In The A... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Gauntlet Ring
 Gauntlet Ring - Tyrannical ... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Abhomine
 Abhomine - Proselyte Parasi... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 22 Juin 2022
 Les news du 22 Juin 2022 - ... (N)
Par Emptyrior		   
Somme
 Somme - Somme (EP) (C)
Par Raziel		   
Destruction Ritual
 Destruction Ritual - Destru... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 3 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 3 Juillet 2022 Gohrgone - Tankard - Witchery - Grima
»
(Lien direct)
GOHRGONE (Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fulgur Imperii dont la sortie est prévue prochainement. "Father Of The Coming God" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
TANKARD (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Pavlov’s Dawgs qui sortira le 30 septembre via Reaper Entertainment. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Pavlov`s Dawg
2. Ex‐Fluencer
3. Beerbarians
4. Diary Of A Nihilist
5. Veins Of Terra
6. Memento
7. Metal Cash Machine
8. Dark Self Intruder
9. Lockdown Forever
10. On The Day I Die

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHERY (Thrash Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Nightside qui sortira le 22 juillet via Century Media. "Witching Hour" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Frostbitten qui sortira le 29 juillet via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Gloomy Heart Of The Coldest Land
2. Giant's Eternal Sleep
3. Into The Twilight
4. Hunger God
5. Moonspell And Grief
6. Winter Morning Tower
7. Mana
Thrasho Jean-Clint
3 Juillet 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Gohrgone
 Gohrgone
Death Metal - 2012 - France		   
Grima
 Grima
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2014 - Russie		   
Tankard
 Tankard
Thrash - 1983 - Allemagne		   
Witchery
 Witchery
Thrash metal - 1997 - Suède		   
Hats Barn
Y.a.HW.e.H
Lire la chronique
Runespell / Forest Mysticism
Wandering Forlorn (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Interview de MISGIVINGS pour l'album éponyme
Lire l'interview
Soldier - Tower
Mars Exulte! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Disharmonium (Undreamable A...
Lire la chronique
Misgivings
Misgivings
Lire la chronique
Le Black Metal en français... C'est mal ?
Lire le podcast
The Third Eye Rapists
Deathtrip Transcendence / M...
Lire la chronique
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Rotten to the Core
Lire la chronique
Scumslaught
Knives And Amphetamines
Lire la chronique
Bergsvriden
Gastkramad
Lire la chronique
Burying Place
In The Light Of Burning Chu...
Lire la chronique
Gauntlet Ring
Tyrannical Bloodlust
Lire la chronique
Disiplin
Disiplin (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Desecresy
Unveil In The Abyss
Lire la chronique
Dodsferd
Suicide and the Rest of You...
Lire la chronique
Somme
Prussian Blood (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deathawaits
XX
Lire la chronique
Eggs Of Gomorrh
Wombspreader
Lire la chronique
Skaur
Reis te Haelvete
Lire la chronique
Somme
Somme (EP)
Lire la chronique
Shed The Skin
Thaumogenesis
Lire la chronique
Come to Grief
When the World Dies
Lire la chronique
Expression Of Pain
Expression Of Pain
Lire la chronique
Slipknot
We Are Not Your Kind
Lire la chronique
Destruction Ritual
Destruction Ritual (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Cult Of Luna
The Long Road North
Lire la chronique
Drudensang
Tuiflsrijtt
Lire la chronique
Shadow's Mortuary
Unohdettu Maa
Lire la chronique
Purgatory
Apotheosis Of Anti Light
Lire la chronique