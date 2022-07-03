GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Frostbitten qui sortira le 29 juillet via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Gloomy Heart Of The Coldest Land
2. Giant's Eternal Sleep
3. Into The Twilight
4. Hunger God
5. Moonspell And Grief
6. Winter Morning Tower
7. Mana
