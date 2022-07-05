FLESHROT (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Haunted Visions of Sick Depravities" tiré de son premier full-length Unburied Corpse prévu le 1er août sur Me Saco un Ojo Records. Tracklist :
1. Wrapped In Entrails
2. Intricate Dissection
3. Draining The Liquified Remains
4. Unburied Corpse
5. Post Burial Extractions
6. In Filth and Pain
7. Haunted Visions of Sick Depravities
EXTERMINATION DAY (Heavy/Doom/Punk, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Kill (Like a Motherfucker)" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Be the Consequence qui sort le 5 août chez Hoove Child Records (CD) et Green Coyote Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Be the Consequence
2. Make Yer Bullets Count
3. The Exterminator
4. F-89 Scorpion
5. Ghetto Ghouls
6. Kill (Like A Motherfucker)
7. Telescopes on You
8. Crackin' Skulls
9. Street Brawler
10. Grip of the Grain
GRIGORIEN (Black Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne le titre "Syndens Slegtsbog" extrait de son premier long-format Magtens Evangelium à paraître le 5 août sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. De 9 Chor
2. Skammens Æt
3. Boedsgang og Blodig Hoste
4. Østens Hviide Slange
5. Et Taarn til de Høyeste Himle
6. Tiggere i Gyldne Pialter
7. Strafferens Psalmer
8. Af Kviksølv og Galdes Chor
9. De Blindes Hyrde
10. Syndens Slegtsbog
11. Den Kaossymmetriske Liturgie
