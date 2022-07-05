»

(Lien direct) EXTERMINATION DAY (Heavy/Doom/Punk, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Kill (Like a Motherfucker)" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Be the Consequence qui sort le 5 août chez Hoove Child Records (CD) et Green Coyote Records (K7). Tracklist :



1. Be the Consequence

2. Make Yer Bullets Count

3. The Exterminator

4. F-89 Scorpion

5. Ghetto Ghouls

6. Kill (Like A Motherfucker)

7. Telescopes on You

8. Crackin' Skulls

9. Street Brawler

10. Grip of the Grain