Les news du 5 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 5 Juillet 2022 Hatriot - Fleshrot - Extermination Day - Cronenberg - Grigorien
»
(Lien direct)
HATRIOT (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album The Vale Of Shadows qui sortira le 22 juillet via Massacre Records. "Horns & Halos" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHROT (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Haunted Visions of Sick Depravities" tiré de son premier full-length Unburied Corpse prévu le 1er août sur Me Saco un Ojo Records. Tracklist :

1. Wrapped In Entrails
2. Intricate Dissection
3. Draining The Liquified Remains
4. Unburied Corpse
5. Post Burial Extractions
6. In Filth and Pain
7. Haunted Visions of Sick Depravities

»
(Lien direct)
EXTERMINATION DAY (Heavy/Doom/Punk, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Kill (Like a Motherfucker)" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Be the Consequence qui sort le 5 août chez Hoove Child Records (CD) et Green Coyote Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Be the Consequence
2. Make Yer Bullets Count
3. The Exterminator
4. F-89 Scorpion
5. Ghetto Ghouls
6. Kill (Like A Motherfucker)
7. Telescopes on You
8. Crackin' Skulls
9. Street Brawler
10. Grip of the Grain

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CRONENBERG (Death Metal, Angleterre) sort le 8 juillet via Blackened Death Records son nouvel EP Unmake What They've Made. Tracklist :

1. Internal Metamorphosis
2. Unguided Mutation
3. Biomechatronic Invasion
4. Mask of the Assassin

»
(Lien direct)
GRIGORIEN (Black Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne le titre "Syndens Slegtsbog" extrait de son premier long-format Magtens Evangelium à paraître le 5 août sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. De 9 Chor
2. Skammens Æt
3. Boedsgang og Blodig Hoste
4. Østens Hviide Slange
5. Et Taarn til de Høyeste Himle
6. Tiggere i Gyldne Pialter
7. Strafferens Psalmer
8. Af Kviksølv og Galdes Chor
9. De Blindes Hyrde
10. Syndens Slegtsbog
11. Den Kaossymmetriske Liturgie
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
5 Juillet 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Deathrash citer
Deathrash
05/07/2022 13:54
Ah ok c'est donc ça Hatriot, je connaissais juste de nom comme quoi c'est avec des membres de la famille de Souza.
Et bien c'est plutôt mauvais.

