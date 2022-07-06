chargement...

Les news du 6 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 6 Juillet 2022 Gnipahålan - Defleshed - Artach - Catalyst - Corrosive - Vrenth
»
(Lien direct)
GNIPAHÅLAN (Black Metal avec des membres de Greve, Bekëth Nexëhmü, Trolldom, Musmahhu, Azelisassath, Digerdöden, Mystik, Summum ou encore Daudadagr, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus I Nordisk Vredelusta le 15 septembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Forna Minnen
2. I Stormens Led
3. Odestimmans Kampfyllda Har
4. Fortrollad till Efvighet
5. I Blodets Svarta Dunkel del I
6. Inom Tusenarig Visdom
7. I Nordisk Vredeslusta
8. Nordens Majestat
9. I Blodets Svarta Dunkel del II
10. Bort i Efvigheten

»
(Lien direct)
DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) rejoint Metal Blade pour la sortie de son nouvel album Grind Over Matter le 28 octobre.

»
(Lien direct)
ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau titre, "Sworn to Avenge", qui figurera sur son prochain album.

»
(Lien direct)
CATALYST (Technical Death Metal, France) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque cet automne.

»
(Lien direct)
CORROSIVE (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Necroloveicon" extrait de son nouvel opus Death as a Process sorti le mois dernier via Black Sunset.

»
(Lien direct)
VRENTH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Succumb to Chaos le 5 septembre sur Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Omnipresence (Mors Certa/Hora Incerta)
2. Demise in Hollow Suffering
3. Curse of the Living and of the Dead
4. Integrum Tenebrae
5. Succumb to Chaos
6. An Eternal Impious War
7. Contempus Mundi
8. The End As A Shadow
Thrasho Keyser
6 Juillet 2022

