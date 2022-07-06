»

VRENTH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Succumb to Chaos le 5 septembre sur Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :



1. Omnipresence (Mors Certa/Hora Incerta)

2. Demise in Hollow Suffering

3. Curse of the Living and of the Dead

4. Integrum Tenebrae

5. Succumb to Chaos

6. An Eternal Impious War

7. Contempus Mundi

8. The End As A Shadow