(Lien direct) SOUL GLO (Punk / Hardcore, USA) a sortir fin mars son premier album intitulé Disapora Problems sur Epitaph Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)" :



01. Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)

02. Coming Correct Is Cheaper

03. Thumbsucker

04. Fucked Up If True

05. Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((By The future))

06. Driponomics (featuring Mother Maryrose)

07. (Five Years And) My Family

08. The Thangs I Carry (featuring BEARCAT)

09. We Wants Revenge

10. John J (featuring Kathryn Edwards and Zula Wildheart)

11. GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD

12. Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit (featuring McKinley Dixon and Lojii)





<a href="https://soulglophl.bandcamp.com/album/diaspora-problems">Diaspora Problems by SOUL GLO</a>