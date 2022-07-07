SOUL GLO (Punk / Hardcore, USA) a sortir fin mars son premier album intitulé Disapora Problems sur Epitaph Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)" :
01. Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)
02. Coming Correct Is Cheaper
03. Thumbsucker
04. Fucked Up If True
05. Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((By The future))
06. Driponomics (featuring Mother Maryrose)
07. (Five Years And) My Family
08. The Thangs I Carry (featuring BEARCAT)
09. We Wants Revenge
10. John J (featuring Kathryn Edwards and Zula Wildheart)
11. GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD
12. Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit (featuring McKinley Dixon and Lojii)
AMON AMARTH (Heavy / Death Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Great Heathen Army qui sortira le 5 août via Metal Blade Records. Le morceau-titre est à découvrir ci-dessous :
INVADERS (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 8 septembre de son premier longue-durée Beware of the Night. Tracklist :
01. Livin' in the End
02. Spin the Roulette
03. Redhead Lady
04. Crimson Fate
05. Visions
06. Standing in the Twilight
07. Late to Return
08. Ghost Religion
09. Into the Fire (Dokken cover) *
(*) Only on digital versión
VRENTH (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une premier extrait de son nouvel opus Succumb to Chaos à paraître le 5 septembre chez Rotted Life Records. Il s'agit de "Omnipresence (Mors Certa/Hora Incerta)". Tracklist :
1. Omnipresence (Mors Certa/Hora Incerta)
2. Demise in Hollow Suffering
3. Curse of the Living and of the Dead
4. Integrum Tenebrae
5. Succumb to Chaos
6. An Eternal Impious War
7. Contemptus Mundi
8. The End As a Shadow
REVOCATION (Technical Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album Netherheaven le 9 septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Diabolical Majesty
2. Lessons in Occult Theft
3. Nihilistic Violence
4. Strange and Eternal
5. Galleries of Morbid Artistry
6. The 9th Chasm
7. Godforsaken
8. The Intervening Abyss of Untold Aeons
9. Re-Crucified [feat. Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder) and George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher (Cannibal Corpse)]
