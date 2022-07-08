chargement...

Les news du 8 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 8 Juillet 2022 Antigama - Wyrms - Unbounded Terror - Negative 13 - Oak, Ash, and Thorn - Trial - Necronium - Black Altar - Acod - My Funeral
»
(Lien direct)
ANTIGAMA (Grindcore, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album, "Whiteout", qui sortira le 15 Juillet prochain chez Selfmadegod Records. "Hindrance" se découvre ci-dessous :


»
(Lien direct)
WYRMS (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sarkhral Lumænor qui sortira le 15 septembre via Purity Through Fire. "L´envoyé des flammes" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Organic Waste" extrait de son nouveau disque Echoes of Despair prévu le 6 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Organic Waste
02. Rotting Myself
03. Echoes of Despair
04. Liars' Punisher
05. Hypocrite Ignored
06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)
07. Desolation Inside of Me
08. Falling Into the Void
09. Devil's Church
10. Hungry For Your Hate
11. Something's Rotten in Humanity

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE 13 (Sludge Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Mourning Asteri en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 8 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) My Scars Are Showing Again
2) Never Ending Exit Wound
3) Pain Prism
4) Mourning Asteri
5) Crack the Code
6) The Key and the Coat
7) Parahell
8) Villian

»
(Lien direct)
OAK, ASH, AND THORN (Pagan/Folk Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau “Praise Unto the Immortals” extrait de son EP To Gaze on Stars of Frost sorti l'année dernière.

»
(Lien direct)
TRIAL (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Feed the Fire le 2 septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1 Tria Prima
2 Sulphery
3 Thrice Great Path
4 In The Highest
5 Snare Of The Fowler
6 Feed The Fire
7 The Faustus Hood
8 Quadrivium
9 The Crystal Sea

CD bonus tracks:
10 Sisters Of The Moon
11 Die Young

»
(Lien direct)
NECRONIUM (Death Metal avec le batteur de Gaerea, Espagne) a sorti un double-single, "Astraphobia/Tormented".

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira une compilation intitulée Arcana of the Higher Principles le 11 juillet chez Zazen Sounds. Elle regroupera les titres des splits avec Kirkebrann, Beastcraft et Varathron/Thornspawn ajoutée d'un nouveau morceau que vous pouvez écouer ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
ACOD (Thrash/Black, France) sortira son nouvel opus Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond le 16 septembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. Tracklist :

01. Sur d'Anciens Chemins...
02. Genus Vacuitatis
03. The Prophecy Of Agony
04. Sulfur Winds Ritual
05. Nekyia Catharsis
06. Infernet's Path
07. Artes Obscurae
08. Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond
09. Through The Astral Door
10. Empty Graves / Katabasis

»
(Lien direct)
MY FUNERAL (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Nirvana of Negative" qui figurera sur son nouvel album à paraître cet automne sur Inverse Records.
8 Juillet 2022
8 Juillet 2022

