UNBOUNDED TERROR (Death Metal, Espagne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Organic Waste" extrait de son nouveau disque Echoes of Despair prévu le 6 septembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Organic Waste
02. Rotting Myself
03. Echoes of Despair
04. Liars' Punisher
05. Hypocrite Ignored
06. They Are Not (What They Claim to Be)
07. Desolation Inside of Me
08. Falling Into the Void
09. Devil's Church
10. Hungry For Your Hate
11. Something's Rotten in Humanity
BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira une compilation intitulée Arcana of the Higher Principles le 11 juillet chez Zazen Sounds. Elle regroupera les titres des splits avec Kirkebrann, Beastcraft et Varathron/Thornspawn ajoutée d'un nouveau morceau que vous pouvez écouer ci-dessous.
ACOD (Thrash/Black, France) sortira son nouvel opus Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond le 16 septembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. Tracklist :
01. Sur d'Anciens Chemins...
02. Genus Vacuitatis
03. The Prophecy Of Agony
04. Sulfur Winds Ritual
05. Nekyia Catharsis
06. Infernet's Path
07. Artes Obscurae
08. Fourth Reign Over Opacities And Beyond
09. Through The Astral Door
10. Empty Graves / Katabasis
