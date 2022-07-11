Les news du 11 Juillet 2022
News
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022 Autophagy - Phobophilic
|»
|AUTOPHAGY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Bacteriophage qui sortira le 30 septembre via Pulverised Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Infernal Miasma
2. Abhorrent Abomination
3. Sacrificial Spawn
4. Beneath The Moss, Between The Roots
5. Bacteriophage
6. Eviscerated Remains
7. Return To Charnal Hall
8. Becoming
9. Dawn Of The Endless Plague
|
|»
|PHOBOPHILIC (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Enveloping Absurdity qui sortira le 1er septembre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Enantiodromia
2. Those Which Stare Back
3. Nauseating Despair
4. Cathedrals Of Blood (Twilight Of The Idols)
5. Individuation
6. The Illusion Of Self
7. Survive In Obscurity
8. Enveloping Absurdity
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Funky Globe
Par Krokodil
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par Deathrash
Par northstar
Par Sagamore
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint