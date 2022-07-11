chargement...

Khold
 Khold - Svartsyn (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Insurmounta... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Death
 Death - The Sound Of Persev... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Burning Desire To D... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Drain
 Drain - California Cursed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Véhémence
 Véhémence - Ordalies (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 6 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 6 Juillet 2022 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 5 Juillet 2022 ... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Bleed
 Bleed - Somebody's Closer (EP) (C)
Par northstar		   
Hats Barn
 Hats Barn - Y.a.HW.e.H (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Dodsferd
 Dodsferd - Suicide and the ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 1 Juillet 2022
 Les news du 1 Juillet 2022 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 11 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 11 Juillet 2022 Autophagy - Phobophilic
»
(Lien direct)
AUTOPHAGY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Bacteriophage qui sortira le 30 septembre via Pulverised Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Infernal Miasma
2. Abhorrent Abomination
3. Sacrificial Spawn
4. Beneath The Moss, Between The Roots
5. Bacteriophage
6. Eviscerated Remains
7. Return To Charnal Hall
8. Becoming
9. Dawn Of The Endless Plague

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBOPHILIC (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Enveloping Absurdity qui sortira le 1er septembre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Enantiodromia
2. Those Which Stare Back
3. Nauseating Despair
4. Cathedrals Of Blood (Twilight Of The Idols)
5. Individuation
6. The Illusion Of Self
7. Survive In Obscurity
8. Enveloping Absurdity

Thrasho Jean-Clint
11 Juillet 2022

