Les news du 11 Juillet 2022 News Les news du 11 Juillet 2022 Autophagy - Phobophilic » (Lien direct) AUTOPHAGY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Bacteriophage qui sortira le 30 septembre via Pulverised Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Infernal Miasma

2. Abhorrent Abomination

3. Sacrificial Spawn

4. Beneath The Moss, Between The Roots

5. Bacteriophage

6. Eviscerated Remains

7. Return To Charnal Hall

8. Becoming

9. Dawn Of The Endless Plague





» (Lien direct) PHOBOPHILIC (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Enveloping Absurdity qui sortira le 1er septembre via Prosthetic Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Enantiodromia

2. Those Which Stare Back

3. Nauseating Despair

4. Cathedrals Of Blood (Twilight Of The Idols)

5. Individuation

6. The Illusion Of Self

7. Survive In Obscurity

8. Enveloping Absurdity





