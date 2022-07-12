Les news du 12 Juillet 2022
News
Les news du 12 Juillet 2022 Eosphorus - Barbarian - Savage Master
|»
|EOSPHORUS (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel EP From Fire Into Birth le 29 juillet chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. From Fire Into Birth
2. Charnel Ground
3. They Fall
4. Behold The Pyre
|
|»
|BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Viperface le 12 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Viperface [5:51]
2. Chant of the Inflicter [5:31]
3. Whisper My Name [5:22]
4. Charity Defiler [3:29]
5. A Feast for the Beast [5:14]
6. Fourteen Daggers [5:31]
7. Regressive Metal [3:37]
|
|»
|SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Spirit of Death" extrait de son nouvel album Those Who Hunt at Night à venir le 5 août sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :
1. Hunt At Night
2. Eyes Behind The Stars
3. Rain of Tears
4. Spirit of Death
5. A Warrior's Return
6. The Hangman's Tree
7. Queen Satan
8. Vaster Empires
9. The Death of Time
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Funky Globe
Par Krokodil
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par Deathrash
Par northstar
Par Sagamore
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint