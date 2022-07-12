Les news du 12 Juillet 2022 News Les news du 12 Juillet 2022 Eosphorus - Barbarian - Savage Master » (Lien direct) EOSPHORUS (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel EP From Fire Into Birth le 29 juillet chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



1. From Fire Into Birth

2. Charnel Ground

3. They Fall

4. Behold The Pyre





» (Lien direct) BARBARIAN (Speed/Thrash/Black, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Viperface le 12 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Viperface [5:51]

2. Chant of the Inflicter [5:31]

3. Whisper My Name [5:22]

4. Charity Defiler [3:29]

5. A Feast for the Beast [5:14]

6. Fourteen Daggers [5:31]

7. Regressive Metal [3:37]





» (Lien direct) SAVAGE MASTER (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Spirit of Death" extrait de son nouvel album Those Who Hunt at Night à venir le 5 août sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :



1. Hunt At Night

2. Eyes Behind The Stars

3. Rain of Tears

4. Spirit of Death

5. A Warrior's Return

6. The Hangman's Tree

7. Queen Satan

8. Vaster Empires

9. The Death of Time



<a href="https://staceysavagemaster.bandcamp.com/album/those-who-hunt-at-night">Those Who Hunt At Night by SAVAGE MASTER</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 11 Juillet 2022

Autophagy - Phobophilic

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

GROUPES DU JOUR Barbarian

Thrash/Black/Speed revival - 2009 - Italie Savage Master

Heavy Metal - 2013 - Etats-Unis