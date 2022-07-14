»

CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album No Life Forms en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 juillet sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :



1. World Crumbling Apart

2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!

3. Altering The Senses

4. Dying Breath

5. Elephant

6. Edge Of Consciousness

7. Kill Them With Kindness

8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)

9. We Were Never Here To Stay

10. No Life Forms