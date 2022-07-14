MANTICORE (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel album Endless Scourge of Torment en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Fields of Torment
2. Thy Seed through the Fire
3. Breath of Plague
4. Empty Eyes, Hollow Temples
5. Halo of Vermin
6. Defiled by Supremecy
7. In Dark We are Enslaved
8. Captain Howdy [Twisted Sister cover]
9. Enveloped In Hatred
10. Requiem for a Worm
11. Abrahamic Obliteration
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album No Life Forms en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 juillet sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. World Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms
