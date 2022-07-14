chargement...

Les news du 14 Juillet 2022

News
Les news du 14 Juillet 2022 Pestlegion - Manticore - Battlegrave - Kryptamok - Caïnan Dawn - Celestial Wizard - Critical Defiance
»
(Lien direct)
PESTLEGION (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Sathanas Grand Victoria le 30 septembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. We Deny Thy Name
3. The Portal
4. Into The Golden Valley
5. Ketzer Reim
6. Sathanas Grand Victoria
7. Adjuration Of The Elder Gods
8. Entsage Gott
9. The Warlock’s Curse

»
(Lien direct)
MANTICORE (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel album Endless Scourge of Torment en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Fields of Torment
2. Thy Seed through the Fire
3. Breath of Plague
4. Empty Eyes, Hollow Temples
5. Halo of Vermin
6. Defiled by Supremecy
7. In Dark We are Enslaved
8. Captain Howdy [Twisted Sister cover]
9. Enveloped In Hatred
10. Requiem for a Worm
11. Abrahamic Obliteration

»
(Lien direct)
BATTLEGRAVE (Thrash/Death, Australie) propose le morceau "We Die Here" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Cavernous Depths prévu le 22 juillet chez Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :

01. Violent Conjurations
02. Relentless
03. Cavernous Depths
04. We Die Here
05. Obsessions Gate
06. White Death
07. Undying
08. The Black Vortex
09. Bleak Future
10. PT III Retribution of the Witch

»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTAMOK (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le titre "Eläköön sota ihmisten kesken" extrait de son nouvel album Kataklysmi à paraître le 17 juillet via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Ambienssi apokalyptiselle näytelmälle
2. Hävityksen ensimmäinen askel
3. Kataklysmi
4. Eläköön sota ihmisten kesken
5. Saatanallinen hävitystaistelu
6. Helvetin esitaistelija
7. Laulakaa tulesta, laulakaa liekeistä
8. Outo kuningas
9. Lopunajan abominaatiot

»
(Lien direct)
CAÏNAN DAWN (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Lagu le 30 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nun [2:16]
2. Myctophidae [6:08]
3. Y'ha-Nthlei [6:25]
4. Okeanos [6:34]
5. Atlantis [8:10]
6. Septima [7:26]
7. Apnea [6:28]
8. Lagu [4:39]
9. Profundum [7:29]

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL WIZARD (Power/Death, USA) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Winds Of The Cosmos qui sort demain en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Andromeda (2:25)
2. Revenant (5:30)
3. Ice Realm (4:08)
4. Powerthrone (4:30)
5. Eternal Scourge (5:32)
6. Steel Chrysalis (4:26)
7. Undead Renegade (5:04)
8. Cyberhawk (4:26)
9. Winds Of The Cosmos (7:44)

Durée totale : 42:45

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel album No Life Forms en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 juillet sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. World Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms
Thrasho Keyser
14 Juillet 2022

